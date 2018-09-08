Three members of the youth soccer team and their coach, who captivated the world when they became trapped in a cave in Thailand for more than two weeks, have been granted Thai citizenship.

Adul Sam-on, Mongkol Boonpien, Pornchai Khamluang and their coach, Ekkapol Chanthawong, were among the 30 people given Thai citizenship at a ceremony at the Mai Sai district office Wednesday, watched by their families, the Bangkok Post reported.

The families of the new citizens come from just over the border in Myanmar.

Twelve members of the Wild Boars soccer team and 25-year-old Ekkapol entered the Tham Luang cave complex in Mai Sai, northern Thailand, on June 23 for a team-building exercise after a soccer practice. They hiked in before monsoon rain caused flooding that blocked their way out, leaving them trapped with no food. They drank dripping water from the walls and meditated to stay calm.

The rescue operation involved hundreds of volunteers and support from more than a dozen countries, including the United States. One diver, former Thai navy Seal Saman Kunan, 38, died while setting up oxygen tanks along the exit route. The rescue operation lasted three days, with the last boys and Ekkapol freed July 10.

The three boys were granted citizenship for people who migrated to the country, while Ekkapol got Thai nationality because he was born in Mai Sai Hospital, the Bangkok Post reported. Mai Sai is close to the border with Myanmar.

The boys had Thai identity cards which gave them limited rights, but Ekkapol had no legal status and could have been deported, the Guardian reported.

Puttanee Kangkun, of Fortify Rights – a nonprofit human rights organization - told the Guardian that in Thailand, stateless people have the right to education and access to healthcare, but their rights to work and freedom of movement are limited.

Mongkol Boonpien and Pornchai Khamluang, the new young citizens, were among the 11 boys aged 11-17 who were ordained as Buddhist novices after they were released from the hospital. Ordination as a novice, or "samanera," is common in Thailand and does not necessarily lead to becoming a monk. They dedicated their time in the temple to the diver who died saving them.

Ekapol previously lived as a Buddhist novice for more than eight years and will be ordained as a monk. Adul Sam-on did not participate in the ceremonies because he is not Buddhist.

The novice monks left the temple and resumed their normal lives Sunday while Ekapol is still in training, the Bangkok Post reported.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) says Thailand is a regional leader in tacking statelessness, having granted 100,000 Thai citizenship since 2008. The government has pledged to help 480,000 stateless people find nationalities by 2024, the U.N. said.

UNHCR welcomed the move to grant the boys and their coach citizenship.

“By providing these boys and their coach with citizenship, Thailand has given them the chance to both dream of a brighter future and to reach their full potential,” said Carol Batchelor, UNHCR’s special adviser on statelessness.

“By granting them citizenship, Thailand has provided them with a formal identity that will pave the way for them to achieve their aspirations and to participate as full members of society, for them to belong.”

