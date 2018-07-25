WASHINGTON – Michael Cohen, who was a personal attorney for President Donald Trump, is at the center of scandals involving payments to silence two women who allege they had sexual encounters with Trump before he was president.

Cohen said he paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 from his own personal funds before the 2016 election to silence her about allegations that she had sex with Trump in 2006. Trump's new attorney, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, later revealed that Trump reimbursed Cohen in monthly installments.

Just this week, CNN aired a tape of then-candidate Trump talking to Cohen in September 2016 about how they would buy the rights to former Playboy model Karen McDougal's story about an alleged affair Trump had with her more than a decade ago. Giuliani said no payment was ever made from Trump.

Here's a look at the timeline of events:

Jan. 12: The Wall Street Journal publishes an article stating that Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment to porn star Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, before the election in 2016 to stop her from publicly revealing an alleged 2006 sexual encounter she had with Trump. Cohen, without admitting to the payment, tells the paper that Trump denies ever having sex with Clifford.

Feb. 13: Cohen tells The New York Times that he paid Daniels out of his personal funds. He says, in a statement, that "neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly." He doesn't say whether Trump personally reimbursed him.

April 5: Trump, talking to reporters aboard Air Force One, denies knowing about Cohen's payment to Daniels and says he doesn't know where the money came from. When asked why the payment was made, Trump tells reporters: "You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael."

April 9: FBI agents seize Cohen's records during a raid of his home, office and hotel room.

May 2: Giuliani, just hired as Trump's personal attorney, reveals on Fox News that Trump reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 payment to Daniels. Giuliani says the payment was made to "stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair." Giuliani says the president reimbursed Cohen in monthly installments of $35,000 throughout 2017. He said the payments were legal because they were not made with campaign funds, so they did not violate campaign finance laws.

May 3: Trump tweets about the payment to Daniels, publicly acknowledging them for the first time. He writes: "Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA...The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her (Daniels) about an affair despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair."

Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

...very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

July 24: CNN airs a tape of then-candidate Trump talking to Cohen in September 2016 about how they would buy the rights to McDougal's story about an alleged affair Trump had with her about a decade ago. Giuliani said no payment was ever made from Trump. The recording, which aired on "Cuomo Prime Time," was given to CNN by Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis.

July 25: Trump tweets this about Cohen: "What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad!"

What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things? I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped - can this be so? Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

