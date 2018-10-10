WASHINGTON – Heather Nauert, a former Fox News anchor and the current State Department spokeswoman, is the leading contender to be the next U.N. ambassador, according to two White House officials.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Nauert was under strong consideration for the job. Nauert did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Robert Palladino, the deputy State Department spokesman, said he had no information about the U.N. ambassador position.

"Heather is in the building," Palladino said when asked about her whereabouts. "Heather is hard at work."

Nauert became the State Department's chief spokeswoman in April 2017, charged with articulating and defending the Trump administration's foreign policy agenda. If tapped by President Donald Trump for the post, Nauert would replace Nikki Haley, Trump's current ambassador to the U.N. The post requires Senate confirmation.

Haley announced in early October her plans to resign, a surprise decision that seemed to surprise White House officials. Haley, a former South Carolina governor who became one of the most prominent women in Trump’s Cabinet, came to the job with almost no foreign policy experience but earned high marks from Republicans as a forceful messenger for American priorities on the global stage.

Haley's decision prompted a scramble inside the White House to find a successor.

Prior to joining the State Department, Nauert, a 48-year-old native of Illinois, was a reporter for “Fox & Friends” and served in several other positions at the cable network channel. Nauert earned her undergraduate degree from Mount Vernon College in Washington and a master’s from Columbia University’s School of Journalism.

