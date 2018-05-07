When reporter Haley Byrd tweeted a photo of her then-boyfriend's Evan Wilt's first time eating a Kit Kat bar, many on Twitter joked that she should dump him.

On Wednesday she revealed that Wilt proposed using a 3D-printed version of the chocolate treat.

Byrd joked on Twitter that her fiance "still doesn't know how to eat a Kit Kat."

He still doesn’t know how to eat a Kit Kat pic.twitter.com/hEOzmWqAMY — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) July 4, 2018

Twitter first roasted Wilt back in May when Byrd shared a photo of him (incorrectly) eating a Kit Kat. He did not, as the jingle instructs, break off a piece of that Kit Kat bar. He took a bite — directly from the middle.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a Kit Kat before,” my boyfriend remarks before doing THIS pic.twitter.com/UQbuD3Etpg — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) June 1, 2018

For many Twitter users, this was a deal breaker. Even CNN reporter Jake Tapper weighed in on the candy controversy saying Byrd should "break up with him at once."

Break up with him at once https://t.co/522TLFnZxl — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 1, 2018

Despite the Internet outrage, Byrd insisted that Wilt was a "keeper."

Internet — I appreciate your feedback. But Kit Kat crime aside, @EvanWilt_ is a keeper https://t.co/VsZXuc4uDy — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) June 1, 2018

And Wilt, apparently unfazed by the jokes, got down on one knee in front of the Washington Monument and popped the question using a fake candy bar that Kit Kat helped him 3D print.

The candy company also took to Twitter to congratulate the pair on their engagement.

Wondering how @EvanWilt_ popped the question to @byrdinator in a Kit Kat? From 3D printing to a lil Kit Kat magic, we were happy to give him a break and help with his proposal! Congrats again you two ❤️🍫💍 pic.twitter.com/qzOxvHGZm8 — Kit Kat (@KitKat_US) July 4, 2018

The pair later celebrated their engagement with a giant Kit Kat cake that read "Twitter may have said break up, but we're glad you didn't."

For the record — Kit Kat cake is amazing. Thanks for making our engagement so special, @KitKat_US! pic.twitter.com/VdFUJUAdJe — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) July 4, 2018

