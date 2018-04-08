Some Twitter users had nothing but "thoughts and prayers" for the National Rifle Association this week after it became public that the organization is having deep financial issues.

The NRA, a gun-rights association famous for their political activism and lobbying, said Friday it may have to stop producing its magazine and video service due to a New York-based campaign encouraging companies to sever ties with the group, according to a court filing obtained by Rolling Stone magazine.

The organization filed a lawsuit against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the New York State Department of Financial Services and Maria Vullo – who heads the department – alleging that the state has caused "irrecoverable loss and irreparable harm," by encouraging boycotts after major national shootings, like the high school shooting in Parkand, Florida, which killed 17 people.

The NRA also claims it has lost insurance coverage to "safeguard its assets" and that New York pressured "insurance agencies, insurers, and banks into terminating business relationships with the NRA that were necessary to the survival of the NRA."

"Defendants seek to silence one of America’s oldest constitutional rights advocates. If their abuses are not enjoined, they will soon, substantially, succeed," the filing states.

Some Twitter users weren't so sympathetic to the organization's pleas. Tweets filed in Friday and Saturday encouraging "thoughts and prayers" for the NRA's financial troubles, mocking the phrase thought to be used by gun advocates in the wake of mass shootings.

Celebrities like Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr, talk show host Chelsea Handler and Representative Brendan Boyle all weighed in.

Don't send money......thoughts and prayers should suffice. https://t.co/uYIWvgK8CD — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) August 4, 2018

Thoughts and prayers to the NRA who is saying they’re in a deep financial crisis and may be unable to exist. Maybe they could ask some of the Republicans they donated millions to for a loan:

Richard Burr - $7M

Roy Blunt - $4M

Cory Gardner - $3M

Marco Rubio - $3M — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 3, 2018

I would to offer the NRA my thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/p0FchInwqK — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) August 4, 2018

Celebrities weren't the only ones to send the NRA their best wishes. Other Twitter users also offered their own "support."

Apparently the NRA is going broke.



Womp womp. In this time of tragedy for them, all I can give are my thoughts and prayers. — emilia (@PoliticalEmilia) August 3, 2018

Let’s send the @NRA our sincere and heart felt thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/uPgpQlxWlR — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) August 4, 2018

The NRA claims they’re running out of money.



Sending thoughts and prayers.



¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/5zVjINAu5W — Nathan H. Rubin (@NathanHRubin) August 3, 2018

sending 3D printable thoughts and prayers to NRA — cat (@catscarlett) August 4, 2018

