The car world goes two-tone -- again
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon looks even hotter with a black hood and roof and a red body as seen at the New York International Auto Show last year
The Genesis Essentia concept, on display at the New York International Auto Show, was given a two-tone look with a metallic gray body and black hood
The hybrid version of Toyota's next version of the RAV4 has a black roof
The outdoorsy Adventure version of the new Toyota RAV4 has a white roof
The same treatment goes on a 2017 Dodge Charger sedan
A black and red Mini Cooper parked outside an event before the opening of the New York Internatonal Auto Show.
Another view of the current Mini -- with a black roof
FILE- In this Jan. 26, 2018, file photo, a Volvo XC40 sits on display during a press preview of the Philadelphia Auto Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Volvo XC40 is a subcompact SUV that offers plenty of safety and technology features, and it's been built to make the most of its available space. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) ORG XMIT: NYBZ316
Even Land Rover has gotten into the two-tone act
The two-tone look comes as vehicles have gotten even brighter and more dramatic interiors -- like this new Acura RDX
The 2013 Ford Flex had a white or black roof, putting it ahead of the current trend. The model has been discontinued.
A vintage race Bugatti sits next to the Jean-Pierre Wimille edition Bugatti Veyron at the Quail Motorsports Gathering in Carmel Valley, Callif., in 2013
John HIll from Bugatti, stands next to the two-tone Bugatti Veyron in 2013
Guy Fieri, host of Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives, shows off his "cooked up" Chevrolet Corvette C6 special edition during the Chevrolet Media Reception at the SEMA convention in Las Vegas in 2012
Scott Grundfor from San Luis Obispo brought his one-off 1955 Ghia Streamline X to the Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance, a big car show, in 2013
David Disere and his 1948 Delahaye at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in 2016
10/24/15 10:09:24 AM -- Huntington Beach, CA, -- Even buses can go two-tone. Dan Gant with his 1949 Flxible Clipper Starliner bus/RV conversion
Ron Stauber of Los Angeles and son Daniel, 12, at the Queen's English car show with their 1933 Singer in 2015
A 1952 Fiat 1100 E Zagato Berlinetta at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in 2016
8/19/16 2:34:36 PM -- Carmel Valley, CA, U.S.A Robert M & Anne Brockinton Lee brought their 1934 Hispano-Suiza J12 Fernandez Et Darrin Coupe De Ville to the Quail Motorsports Gathering in Carmel Valley, Calif., in 2016
The hybrid version of Toyota's next RAV4 sports a black roof
Toyota

Maybe it's a sign of the times -- optimism that has built with the strong economy. Or maybe it's a sign that people are just tired of the same old look-a-like cars.

The result is the same: Automakers are finally putting an added dash of color in the looks of some of their latest models, giving them fancy two-tone paint jobs.

Nissan just put its new small, fun Kicks SUV on sale in a two-tone version.

Toyota introduced the next version of the RAV4, a compact that was the nation's most popular SUV last year, with a contrasting roof color — white or black — depending on the version. Hyundai's Genesis luxury car brand showed a stunning concept car at the New York Auto Show that included a startling choice of metallic gray on the body with a large swatch of glossy black down the hood.

636585341233630392-ttrrsportsvr18mytianmenroad13031812.jpg
Some Range Rovers come with black roofs
Land Rover

They join other two-tones already on the market from Land Rover, Volvo and the automaker best known for leading the modern version of the trend more than a decade ago, Mini.

In an age when many people may drive the same model of vehicle, custom-looking paint schemes allow for more personalization.

"Not everyone wants to drive the same car as their neighbor," said Stephanie Brinley, analyst for IHS Markit. "People still want something that feels special."

636585340108714392-ttP90298206-highRes-mini-cooper-s-5-door.jpg
Here's a Mini with a black roof
Mini

The trend is made feasible by advancements in robotic painting at auto factories that make it easier to add colors to cars in ways that might not have been as possible in the past, said Rebecca Lindland, an analyst for Kelley Blue Book. Plus, the results are eye-catching, which can help when comes to attracting buyers.

"It emphasizes customization," Lindland said during the auto show last April.  "It has a custom look but not a custom price" she said of two-tone cars.

Two-tone paint jobs are associated with the 1950s, when pastels were popular and the boomerang-shaped designs of the era and chrome striping were on full display on the sides of cars. But the look disappeared in the 1960s and 1970s — along with white-wall tires — as cars got lower and sleeker.

In modern times, BMW got the party rolling when it brought its British icon Mini to the U.S. It gave buyers a choice of roof colors including wild designs such as a Union Jack decal.

In the case of RAV4, the decision to go with white or black roofs on the outdoorsy Adventure and hybrid versions reflect the compact SUV's youthful buyer profile. Buyers were asking for more color, said Jack Hollis, head of the Toyota division introducing the car.

"It's adding extra personality," he said. "We see it as a fun way to add more style."

In the case of Essentia, Genesis design director Luc Donckerwolke acknowledges that he didn't choose a common paint scheme for a concept car by going two-tone.

But, he points out, "we don't dress in a monochromatic way" so why should cars be any different?


 

