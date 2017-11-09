Historic and unusual mini golf courses around the USA It’s a pirate’s life for you when you tee off at Pirate’s Island Adventure Golf in Gulf Shores, Alabama. 01 / 27 It’s a pirate’s life for you when you tee off at Pirate’s Island Adventure Golf in Gulf Shores, Alabama. 01 / 27

Whether you know your way around the links or not, everyone can take a shot at a hole-in-one when it comes to miniature golf.

The history of miniature golf may in fact date back to the 1860s when a Ladies Putting Club was built in St. Andrews, Scotland. In the USA, the sensation began sweeping the nation in the late-1920s, and by August 1930, it’s believed than an estimated 25,000 miniature golf courses could be found throughout the country. Today, a fraction of those courses remain, yet they continue to delight both mini golf enthusiasts and those new to the game.

Here’s a look at some historic, fun and unusual mini golf courses that are found today around the USA:

Alabama: It’s a pirate’s life at Pirate’s Island Adventure Golf in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Board the “Queen Anne’s Revenge,” Blackbeard the Pirate’s flagship, and then search for pirate booty in the two caves you’ll explore while putting through the mini golf course.

Alaska: Tee off at the northernmost mini golf course in the USA at Mini Golf Fairbanks in, well, Fairbanks, Alaska. The 18th hold on this course features an old piece of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline.

Delaware: Play a round alongside the Christina River in Wilmington, Delaware, at Riverwalk Mini Golf. The challenging 18-hole course was designed by some of American’s premier mini golf course architects, and features 9 birdhouses by nationally-renowned designer Tom Burke.

Florida: Caves, pirate ships, waterfalls and even live alligators are all part of the attraction at Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf in Madeira Beach, Florida.

Georgia: High above Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta, Georgia, mini golfers can tee off at Skyline Park atop the recently-restored Ponce City Market.

Illinois: Lincolnshire, Illinois’ Par-King Skill Golf touts itself as “the world’s most unusual golf course,” and it may just be. The two 18-hole courses have a combined 19 moving obstacles and seven water holes, which may just encourage you to tell the party behind you to play through.

Iowa: Take a tropical vacation without ever leaving Waterloo, Iowa, when you tee off on Lost Island’s 36 holes of adventure golf on two courses. The courses’ challenging 36 holes – 18 of which are handicap accessible – are set amidst waterfalls and island ruins.

Kentucky: Family-owned and operated since 1989, Maggie’s Jungle Golf in Gilbertsville, Kentucky delivers with a jungle-themed 18-hole mini golf course. Keep an eye out as you putt and you may spot any one of the 35 peacocks who like to wander the course to show off their plumes.

Maine: Maine’s maritime heritage takes center stage at Schooner Miniature Golf in Saco, just minutes away from Old Orchard Beach, Maine. One of the highlights of the course is the 75-foot schooner ship as the 11th hole.

Massachusetts: Cascading waterfalls and rope swing bridges, not to mention a challenging yet fun mini golf course, make playing a round at Kimball Farm in Westford, Massachusetts, loads of fun.

Minnesota: The 18-hole, artist-designed mini golf course at Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul, Minnesota is filled with attractions and amusements, created by and with artists. The Minneapolis Star Tribune was called Can Can a “grown-up mini golf playground.” There’s even a secret bar.

Montana: When it’s time to take a break from sightseeing in Glacier National Park, head to the Amazing Fun Center in Coram, Montana for a fun round of miniature golf.

Nebraska: The two indoor, 18-hole mini golf courses at Prehistoric Putt feature dinosaurs and volcanoes in a tropical theme. The game isn’t a walk in the park, however. Custom-made obstacles such as warped walls, a half-pipe, Plinko and even a foosball obstacle add even more fun and challenges.

Nevada: What happens on the mini golf course in Vegas stays in Vegas, especially when it comes to the 18-hole, glow-in-the-dark KISS by Monster Mini Golf course inside the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. KISS memorabilia and videos are found throughout the course while, of course, KISS music surrounds you. There’s even a wedding chapel.

New York: Parkside’s Whispering Pines Miniature Golf in SeaBreeze (Rochester), New York, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the oldest miniature golf course in the USA, opened in 1930.

North Carolina: The first miniature golf course in the USA was built in 1916 on the estate of steamship magnate James Barber in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Nearly 100 years later, Pinehurst Resort has built its own 18-hole putting course, named after the original – Thistle Dhu. Don’t expect obstacles or windmills here, however – mini golfers will instead find undulating greens and natural contours similar to those found on the famed traditional courses.

Ohio: Allison’s Mini Golf in Geneva On the Lake, Ohio, is the oldest miniature golf course in continuous play in the USA, established in 1924.

Oregon: Portland, Oregon’s pop-up The 19th Hole miniature golf course is on par through the summer at the Hotel deluxe. As would be expected in Portland, more than 75 craft beers, Oregon wines and Pacific Northwest ciders will be available in cans to sip throughout the game – whether playing or watching.

Pennsylvania: Play a round of miniature golf alongside rollercoasters inside an amusement park at Knoebels Amusement Resort, a free-admission amusement park in Elysburg, Pennsylvania. This year, Knoebels, a pay-as-you-go amusement park, is celebrating its 50th year of mini golf.

Rhode Island: The mini golf course at Adventureland in Narragansett, Rhode Island, features an 18-hole vertical course with water traps, caves, uphill putts and more.

South Carolina: Every October, the “Master’s Tournament of Miniature Golf” is played at Hawaiian Rumble Mini Golf in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, aka the “miniature golf capital of the world.” The 18-hole course at Hawaiian Rumble is centered around a tropical Hawaiian garden complete with 40-foot volcano.

South Dakota: Play in the dark at Putz n Glo Black Light Miniature Golf in Rapid City, South Dakota. The indoor course’s 18 holes are accompanied by thumping music and colorful artwork that lights up under the black lights.

Tennessee: Firehouse Golf in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee features two 18-hole courses with a firehouse theme. Be sure to have your picture taken on the fire truck between holes.

Texas: The iconic Peter Pan Mini Golf course in Austin, Texas, has been a local landmark and tradition since 1946. Recognized by its giant Peter Pan and T-Rex figures, players will encounter a variety of characters, obstacles and surprises when playing through.

Vermont: Each hole of the Lumberin’ Cal Miniature Golf at the Okemo Mountain Resort in Ludlow, Vermont is themed with local legend and lore. Players choose their paths as they wind through the 18 holes and encounter elements such as the Okemo Mountain Fire Tower, the Ford Farm on South Hill, and the Black River Academy where President Calvin Coolidge attended classes.

Wisconsin: Five different courses and 91 total holes make for a full day of miniature golf at Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. The courses are made even more enticing interesting by their landscaping – 17 waterfalls and sandstone rock formations.

Wyoming: Miniature versions of famous Wyoming landmarks such as Devils Tower National Monument and Old Faithful dot the course at Wyoming Adventure Miniature Golf in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

