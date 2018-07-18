epa06897148 US President Donald J. Trump waves as he walks down the Colonnade of the White House after returning by Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, 18 July 2018. President Trump and the US First Lady return from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, where they payed their respects to the family members of late US Secret Service Special Agent Nole Edward Remagen. Remagen died after suffering a stroke on the job during Trump's trip to Europe last week. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS ORG XMIT: MRX02

WASHINGTON – Some of the nation’s best-known businesses will take part in a White House event Thursday despite a deep rift with President Donald Trump over his trade policies and lingering fear about his Twitter fingers.

FexEx, General Motors, Walmart and nearly two dozen other companies and trade groups will commit to creating apprenticeships as part of a White House push to address what some call a “crisis” in readying workers for high-tech jobs.

But the administration’s rapprochement with the U.S. business community comes as many of the same companies have blasted Trump for starting a trade war with China and threatening steep tariffs on Canada, the European Union and other allies.

Fred Smith, the CEO of FedEx, has called Trump’s trade moves “unfortunate” and “counterproductive to economic growth.” Walmart was among two dozen retailers to sign a letter this year arguing tariffs will “punish American working families with higher prices.”

General Motors recently told the Department of Commerce that expanded tariffs “could lead to a smaller GM” and risk the company’s competitiveness with foreign automakers.

The companies are engaging with the White House nearly a year after a low point in relations between the administration and the private sector following the president’s failure to criticize neo-Nazis who took part in deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va.

Before that controversy, Trump often touted his ties with the nation’s high-profile executives, many of whom sat on White House business advisory councils. Fearing the controversy over Charlottesville, many of those business leaders bolted and the White House was forced to disband the panels.

Chris Allieri, founder and principal of the public relations consultancy Mulberry & Astor, said companies taking part in White House initiatives – even noncontroversial ones – run a risk.

“The fallout from those first two councils is very indicative of the pulse of corporate America,” Allieri said.

“There may not be an immediate impact on their stock price, but the electorate – their customers – are now watching and paying closer attention.”

The companies taking part Thursday, including Microsoft, IBM, Lockheed Martin and others, will sign a pledge to provide apprenticeships, work-based learning programs and on-the-job training.

White House officials said they had commitments for more than 500,000 such opportunities altogether.

Trump is also expected to sign an executive order to create a council that will study workforce issues.

But Trump has continued to use Twitter to punish and praise private companies aligned or opposed to his agenda, injecting a level of unpredictability businesses often shun.

“Pfizer & others should be ashamed that they have raised drug prices for no reason,” the president posted on Twitter last week, a response to the drugmaker’s plan to raise prices by nearly 10 percent on many of products.

A day later, the New York-based firm agreed to freeze prices and Trump cheered.

“Pfizer is rolling back price hikes,” he wrote. “We applaud Pfizer for this decision.”

