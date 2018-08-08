The Amazon logo appears on the company's logistics center in Brieselang, Germany, west of Berlin.

John MacDougall, AFP/Getty Images

Want to work for Amazon without moving to Seattle – or its yet unnamed second U.S. headquarters? The online retailing giant is looking to fill more than 200 "virtual" jobs that let you work from home.

Amazon still hasn't officially chosen its second U.S. headquarters but that's not stopping the Seattle-based company from growing its job force, which numbered 575,000 full-time and part-time employees as of June 30.

A quick look on its Amazon Jobs site reveals 237 "virtual" or "work-from-home" positions – all but two are full-time – available across the U.S. and in other sites including the U.K., Germany and Costa Rica.

The company is looking for a wide range of talent. Here's a sampling:

• Market manager for devices. Candidates in the Milwaukee area can join Amazon's Offline Retail team in helping sell Amazon Echo, Kindle and Fire TV devices in brick-and-mortar retailers.

• Employee relations. Oversee a five-person team focused on improving and handling workplace practices, projects and problems. Requires significant travel.

• Senior regional logistics leader. Handle budgetary, people development and operations objectives for Amazon's delivery stations and manage operations and shift managers. Positions in Louisiana and South Carolina.

• Cloud computing software development. Design and build systems for Amazon Web Services and work with customers on their needs. (Four positions open.)

• Head of business, Latin America Prime Video Direct. This Florida-based virtual job is for a digital content executive to help grow Prime Video audience with a focus on Brazil.

In addition to the perks of working virtually, Amazon's work-at-home employees also get the standard Amazon full-time employee benefits which include health, medical and dental insurance (plus a health savings account), a 401K plan with company match, restricted stock units, maternity and parental leave, adoption assistance – and that all-important employee discount on Amazon products and goods sold and shipped by the company.

More: Keep the engine running. Amazon announces new Whole Foods curbside pickup service

Follow USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com