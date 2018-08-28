Got a snake problem? Call Faye Morgan: The 81-year-old Australian woman plucked not one, but two pythons from a family member's barbecue grill Sunday in Brisbane.

A bystander captured the whole feat on video.

The grandmother arrived one morning after a relative spotted a python slithering into the propane grill, 7 News reported, only to discover a second constrictor also curled up under the hood.

In video shared by the network, Morgan slowly opens the grill before, one by one, lifting the snakes by the neck and tail and shoving them into a plastic box.

The two snakes were reportedly relocated. See the video courtesy of 7 News.

81-year-old nanna Faye Morgan has saved the day by pulling two pythons from a barbecue in Brisbane on the weekend. https://t.co/BgFxSomUMa #7News pic.twitter.com/FozunWbPFD — 7 News Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) August 27, 2018

Morgan grew up on a farm, she told 7 News, and learned not to fear snakes — even pythons.

“I say goodbye to them, and say ‘hope you have a lovely life’ when I relocate them,” Morgan told 7 News.

But the snake wrangler doesn't recommend others do so themselves, she told The Queensland Times.

The Humanity Society of the United States agrees: Contact an animal control agency or local police or fire services to safety remove a dangerous snake from your property, the nonprofit says.

And pythons are dangerous: A python swallowed an Indian woman whole in June, an act that takes as little as an hour.

Pythons have invaded South Florida in recent decades, and a super hybrid of Burmese and Indian pythons could enable them to expand further, a new study suggests.

Read the full report on Morgan's feat at 7 News.

More: 'Sexually frustrated' dolphin sparks swimming ban in France, reports say

More: Super snake: Pythons crossbred, invaded South Florida, study suggests

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com