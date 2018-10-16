Jamal Khashoggi in a photo taken on December 15, 2014. The veteran Saudi journalist who has been critical of the government has gone missing after visiting the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on September 2, 2018, the Washington Post reported.

Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the government who lived in self-imposed exile in the United States, went missing Oct. 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain paperwork he needed to marry his Turkish fiancée. He has not been seen since, leading to various theories about what happened to him.

WHAT'S THE MAIN WORKING THEORY?

Khashoggi may have been abducted or slain inside the consulate. A surveillance video shows him entering the consulate, but there are no images of him coming back out. His fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, who was waiting outside for him, says she has not heard anything from him since he went into the consulate Oct. 2. Saudi Arabia has dismissed all allegations it took part in any plot against Khashoggi.

Several media outlets reported late Monday that the Saudis were ready to release a statement that Khashoggi was killed in an interrogation gone wrong and that the Saudis had planned for his rendition back to the kingdom. CNN reported that the Saudis planned to say that the operation was completed without clearance from the country’s rulers. An unnamed source told The New York Times that Khashoggi allegedly died at the hands of an overzealous intelligence official who sought to prove himself in secretive operations. The source also stated that Khashoggi’s interrogation or rendition back to Saudi Arabia was approved by the country’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with King Salman and bin Salman in Riyadh where he thanked the king for his commitment to a “thorough, transparent, and timely investigation,” but did not make any statements in reference to media reports that Khashoggi died in an interrogation gone awry.

Fox Business Network’s Charlie Gasparino reported Tuesday that the Trump administration may hold a news conference as early as today to talk about the latest developments in the case of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. He said it may be a joint news conference with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi officials.

The Washington Post, for whom Khashoggi is a frequent contributor in its Global Opinions sections, has reported that U.S. intelligence officials intercepted communications of Saudi officials “discussing a plan to capture him.” The Post further reported that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, was directly involved – ordering an operation to “lure” Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia and detain him there. A State Department spokesman said the U.S. “had no advanced knowledge of Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance.”

Turkish media has published the names of 15 Saudi nationals who traveled to Istanbul the day Khashoggi disappeared. One of the individuals is the head of a forensic department in Saudi Arabia's intelligence services. Others appear to be Saudi agents of one kind or another, according to Turkey's Sabah newspaper.

On Monday, President Trump said that he spoke to King Salman, and that the Kingdom’s leader "firmly denied" involvement in the disappearance and alleged murder of Khashoggi. Trump also suggested that "rogue killers" may have been responsible, without providing any evidence for the theory.

WHERE ARE WE WITH THE INVESTIGATION?

Turkish investigators carried out a nine-hour search of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Monday, according to Reuters, and left with evidence such as soil samples. It was reported that a cleaning crew was seen at the consulate prior to the inspection, with the Associated Press reporting that the crew came equipped with mops, trash bags, and what looked like bottles of bleach.

A security guard walks in the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018.

Turkey believes that Khashoggi was killed inside the compound, and they reportedly have audio and video to support their allegations. Turkish media have reported, citing government officials, that the 15-member team from Saudi Arabia that targeted Khashoggi included Saudi royal guards, intelligence officers, soldiers and an autopsy expert.

The Trump administration waited until Oct. 9—a week after Khashoggi’s disappearence—before commenting on the situation, and they have not accused Saudi Arabia – a key U.S. ally – of any malfeasance.

Unhappy with the Trump administration’s handling of the situation, Congress took its own action last Wednesday – using a 2012 international sanctions law to force the White House to open an investigation into Khashoggi’s fate.

WHAT'S AT STAKE FOR U.S.-SAUDI RELATIONS?

The fate of Khashoggi and what happened to him inside the consulate will test the U.S.-Saudi Arabian relationship, a partnership that has been revitalized under Trump. Not only did the president make Saudi Arabia his first overseas visit as president, Riyadh is also a key ally against Iran and cooperates with the U.S. on a variety of Washington's foreign policy goals in the Middle East – on oil, missile defense, terrorism and more.

Congress has been critical of the Saudi prince and his government in urging the Trump administration to take a harder line on the Saudi Arabia.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., told NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday: “Our ability to call Putin a murderer — because he is; our ability to call (Syrian President Bashar) Assad a murderer — because he is … all of that is undermined and compromised if we somehow decide that because an ally (Saudi Arabia) who was important did that, we are not going to call it out.”

Said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a longtime champion of close relations with Saudi Arabia who has presided over various U.S. arm sales deals to the kingdom, was clear in his concerns. If the Saudis are deemed to be responsible, “there will be hell to pay,” he said. “If they’re this brazen, it shows contempt, contempt for everything we stand for, contempt for the relationship. I don’t want to prejudge, but if it goes down the road that I’m worried about it going down, contempt will be met with contempt.”

Trump told Fox News he did not like the idea of blocking arms sales to Saudi Arabia. “I think that would be hurting us,” he said. “We have jobs, we have a lot of things happening in this country. … And frankly, I think that that would be a very, very tough pill to swallow for our country.”

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted that the “Kingdom of Saudi Arabia extends it appreciation to all, including the US administration, for refraining from jumping to conclusions on the ongoing investigation."

