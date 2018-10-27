Law enforcement officers secure the scene where multiple people were shot at the Tree of Life Congregation.

A shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue left multiple people dead Saturday morning, stoking horror in a heavily Jewish part of the western Pennsylvania city.

The shooting occurred at the conservative Jewish Tree of Life synagogue in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood during a baby-naming ceremony. More than half of Greater Pittsburgh's Jewish community lives in the area.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich, a veteran of the department, was on the verge of tears as he described the crime scene as "one of the worst I've ever seen."

The FBI is investigating the mass shooting as a hate crime.

What happened?

A gunman walked into the building Saturday morning and yelled "All Jews must die!" then started shooting congregants, according to Pittsburgh news station KDKA-TV.

Police swarmed the scene just before 10 a.m. Tree of Life was scheduled to hold services at 9:45 a.m.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the shooting occurred during a baby-naming ceremony.

There were multiple fatalities and six injuries. Four of the six injured were police officers. Three of the injured officers were shot. Updates on their condition were not available.

Who is the suspect?

The suspect has been identified as Robert Bowers, 46, according to authorities.

He surrendered to police, according to KDKA.

What was the scene like?

Tree of Life immediate past president Michael Eisenberg said he spoke with a maintenance man who hid in one of the bathrooms during the shooting and witnessed a shot congregant before fleeing through an exit.

He said he was on his way to service there when he noticed police swarming the streets.

"There were police cars everywhere, guns drawn, rifles," he told KDKA-TV. "It was surreal."

The FBI is treating the incident as a hate crime and leading the investigation, said Hissrich, who was brought to tears talking to reporters.

"It’s a very horrific crime scene," Hissrich said. "It's one of the worst I’ve seen."

Who are the victims?

The victims have not been identified by officials.

Eisenberg, the former president at Tree of Life, told KDKA-TV that there were three congregations meeting simultaneously on Saturday morning, probably totaling around 100 people. They were gathered in the main part of the building, as well in the basement and in the rabbi study room, he said.

What is Tree of Life?

The synagogue was founded 150 years ago and offers members a "traditional Conservative service with a modern sense of family" and shabbat service on 9:45 a.m. Saturdays, according to the Tree of Life's website.

What is Squirrel Hill?

Squirrel Hill is a Jewish enclave near Carnegie Melon University. A little more than 50 percent of Greater Pittsburgh’s Jewish community lives in or around the neighborhood, said Jeff Finkelstein, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

Officials and leaders are weighing in

President Trump has commented publicly about the shooting: "It's a terrible, terrible thing what's going on with hate in our country and, frankly, all over the world," Trump said. "Something has to be done."

Other local leaders, including Pennsylvania's Governor, have issued statements of condolence.

“The shooting in Pittsburgh this morning is an absolute tragedy." Gov. Tom Wolf said in a written statement. "I have spoken with local leaders and my administration and the Pennsylvania State Police will provide any resources to assist local law enforcement and first responders."

Contributing: Joel Shannon, Rick Jervis and Sean Rossman, USA TODAY; Candy Wodall, York Daily Record

