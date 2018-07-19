WASHINGTON – The White House said discussions are underway for Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Washington this fall, as a follow-up to the highly controversial summit in Helsinki this week.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that the meeting was intended to continue "an ongoing working level dialogue between the two security council staffs."

She said President Donald Trump had asked his national security adviser, John Bolton, to extend the invitation.

Earlier Thursday, Trump said he looked forward to a second meeting "so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear proliferation, cyber attacks, trade, Ukraine, Middle East peace, North Korea and more."

