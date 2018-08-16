Rihanna and Donald Glover were spotted in Cuba together – and now the Internet is trying to figure out why.

Photos of the pair reportedly on set in Cuba surfaced on Twitter Wednesday night, and it has caused fans to speculate what the artists are working on.

So what are the current theories as to what RiRi and Childish Gambino have cooking in Cuba?

We've rounded up some of the best ideas:

A music video

Of course, with both Rihanna and Glover being musical artists, it would make sense that they're working on a song collaboration and filming an accompanying music video.

Rihanna and Childish Gambino ‼️📸 pic.twitter.com/FYgztpIl8l — The Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 16, 2018

"Y’all forgot she got a album coming out. It’s prolly a music video," one Twitter user mused.

Y’all forgot she got a album coming out. It’s prolly a music video — Alante (@AnteupAlante) August 16, 2018

A movie

Several reports have centered around the pair filming a movie together, since some photos appear to be on a set.

More specifically, Cuban magazine Vistar reports they are working on a film titled "Guava Island." The magazine also reports that Letitia Wright ("Black Panther") and Nonso Anozie ("Game of Thrones") are part of the project, although no information is listed on IMDB.com or on any of the star's social media accounts.

"I dont know. It looks more like a movie than for a MV tbh," one fan speculated on Twitter.

A special segment

Rihanna revealed Monday that Glover would be a special guest at this year's Diamond Ball, which raises funds for RiRi's Clara Lionel Foundation, which supports healthcare, education and other initiatives.. So could the project be something that will be unveiled at the event? Some fans seem to think so.

It's probably just diamond ball stuff, but a music video shot in cuba would make a great start to the dancehall era https://t.co/E1gXlQO8mn — Doris Payne Stan (@YaGirlCoxie) August 16, 2018

"It's probably just diamond ball stuff," one Twitter user said.

So it was for the Diamond Ball the thing in Cuba? — sp (@robynsbrain) August 13, 2018

"So it was for the Diamond Ball the thing in Cuba?" another user pondered.

A mix of a few

Others speculate that the project could be a few things combined. For example, a music video that will be revealed at the Diamond Ball.

Theory: so we all know @donaldglover is performing at the diamond ball. What if Rihanna debuts her lead single at the DB and it’s featuring childish gambino. This would mean that this is the set for the music video — Matthew Carrillo (@mattcarrillooo) August 15, 2018

"Theory: so we all know @donaldglover is performing at the diamond ball. What if Rihanna debuts her lead single at the DB and it’s featuring childish gambino. This would mean that this is the set for the music video," one Twitter user theorized.

Definitely a music video. She’s gonna release the lead single before the diamond ball and they’re gonna perform it at the ball — DR (@navyyph) August 16, 2018

"Definitely a music video. She’s gonna release the lead single before the diamond ball and they’re gonna perform it at the ball," another said.

