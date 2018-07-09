AFP AFP_17E76H A SCI USA DC
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, is facing some backlash after calling a British diver involved in the Thai cave rescue a 'pedo.'
Elon Musk's judgment is under scrutiny amid controversies spawned by his carefree behavior and brash comments.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO's latest controversy stems from a live video podcast interview late Thursday as he smoked what host Joe Rogan described as marijuana inside of tobacco.

The apparent weed puffing incident may not create legal problems for Musk. After all, it's legal in California (though federal law still considers it a crime).

But the episode fueled an emerging narrative among his critics that Musk is, at best, unfocused or, at worst, losing control altogether.

Musk has acknowledged feeling extreme pressure and working long hours to get Tesla's electric vehicle production on track. The company is under fire to speed manufacturing and turn a profit.

Elon Musk: Tech pioneer
01 / 17
Elon Musk CEO of SpaceX, speaks to the media during a press conference after the Falcon Heavy Launch on Feb. 6, 2018.
02 / 17
Tesla founder Elon Musk presenting the new Roadster electric sports vehicle (on background), presented to media on Nov. 16, 2017 at Tesla's Los Angeles design center. Tesla says the Roadster will accelerate from 0-60 mph in less than two seconds. Tesla says the new Roadster will cost $200,000 and will be released in three years.
03 / 17
PayPal Chief Executive Officer Peter Thiel, left, and founder Elon Musk, right, pose with the PayPal logo at corporate headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct. 20, 2000. Elon Musk made his fortune off PayPal. Online auction giant eBay Inc. announced Monday, July 8, 2002, it would buy the electronic payment facilitator for more than $1.3 billion in stock.
04 / 17
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk congratulates teams competing on the Hyperloop Pod Competition II at SpaceX's Hyperloop track in Hawthorne, Calif on Aug. 27, 2017. A committee of the Los Angeles City Council on April 18, 2018, approved an environmental review exemption for a Los Angeles-area tunnel that Elon Musk wants to dig to test a novel underground transportation system.
05 / 17
SpaceX's newest rocket, the Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in the world, lifts off on it first demonstration flight. The rocket leapt off Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:45pm. on Feb. 6, 2018.
06 / 17
This image from video provided by SpaceX shows Elon Musk's red Tesla sports car with a dummy driver named "Starman" which was launched into space during the first test flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket on Feb. 6, 2018.
07 / 17
The twin boosters from SpaceX's newest rocket, the Falcon Heavy make a successful landing at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Feb. 6, 2018.
08 / 17
President Trump talks with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, center, and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon during a meeting with business leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Feb. 3, 2017.
09 / 17
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks about the Interplanetary Transport System which aims to reach Mars with the first human crew in history, in the conference given by Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk during the 67th International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico on September 27, 2016.
10 / 17
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the Model X at a launch event in Fremont, Calif on Sept. 29, 2015. The Tesla Motors X is an all-wheel drive SUV featuring a 90 kWh battery providing 250 miles of range and will be able to go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds.
11 / 17
CEO and Chief Product Architect of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk shows of his throwback t-shirt of the "Tesla" heavy metal band on January 24, 2015 in Park City, Utah.
12 / 17
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, discusses new technologies before an event for Tesla owners and the media held at the Hawthorne Airport. In the background is a Tesla model P85D.
13 / 17
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveils SpaceX's new seven-seat Dragon V2 spacecraft, in Hawthorne, California on May 29, 2014. The private spaceflight companys new manned space capsule is designed to ferry NASA astronauts to and from the International Space Station. The capsule was named for "Puff the Magic Dragon," a jab at those who scoffed when Musk founded the company in 2002 and set the space bar exceedingly high. SpaceX went on to become the first private company to launch a spacecraft into orbit and return it safely to Earth in 2010.
14 / 17
Elon Musk CEO, Cofounder, Chief Product Architect for Tesla with a new Model S car outside the Tesla customer delivery area at the Tesla Fremont factory on June 21, 2012.
15 / 17
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, poses with a Tesla car in front of Nasdaq following the electric automakerís initial public offering on June, 29, 2010, in New York.
16 / 17
Tesla Motors president and CEO Ze'ev Drori, left, and Tesla Motors chairman Elon Musk, right, pose in the Tesla Motors development facility in San Carlos, just south of San Francisco next to a Tesla Roadster on Feb. 19, 2008. The Tesla Roadster, a $99,000 electric sports car powered by laptop computer batteries, is 100 percent electric, can go from 0-60 mph in four seconds and the electric car gets an equivalent of 135 mpg compared to a gas powered vehicle. Production begins mid-March. The car itself is being made in England.
17 / 17
Elon Musk stands in front of parts of the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket at the company's headquarters in El Segundo, Calif. on Sept. 18, 2007.

"Elon Musk is the face of Tesla 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and I understand he’s under a lot of pressure, but you really should be leading by example," said Dave Sullivan, an analyst at AutoPacific. "I don’t know of any other CEO that would do something like that. That’s not leadership behavior."

Tesla did not respond to a request seeking comment for this story.

Musk's controversies have unfolded in rapid succession. He:

Apparently smoked pot in media appearance

"You ever had that?" Rogan asked Musk after lighting up.

"Yeah, I think I tried one once," Musk replied.

Rogan found Musk's response dubious. "You probably can't because of stockholders, right?"

"I mean, it's legal right?" Musk said.

AutoPacific analyst Sullivan said that's not enough to justify Musk's action.

"I understand it’s legal in California, but there's a time and place. It’s not on TV," he said.

Plus, "if you’re making decisions at all hours of the day, how is a shareholder supposed to believe that you’re sober when you’re making decisions that affect the company?"

Claimed support to take Tesla private

Musk stunned Wall Street in early August with a tweet that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 per share.

Though he maintained that he believed the funding was available to do the deal, he later said it was not a good idea after all.

Now the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating.

Accused cave diver of being a pedophile

After British diver Vern Unsworth, who assisted in the Thai cave rescue of 12 boys and their coach in July, called Musk's offer to help a "PR stunt," Musk baselessly tweeted that Unsworth was a "pedo guy."

Musk later apologized. But in late August, he raised the issue again.

"You don’t think it’s strange he hasn’t sued me?" he said on Twitter.

Unsworth's attorney told USA TODAY shortly afterward that his client planned to file a complaint against Musk.

Criticized "boring, bonehead questions"

In a company earnings call in May, Musk was clearly annoyed at Wall Street analysts who requested specific information about finances amid mounting losses.

"Boring, bonehead questions are not cool," he responded before eventually dismissing analysts altogether.

He later said he should not have treated them like that.

Threatened to launch a website to rate journalists' credibility

"Going to create a site where the public can rate the core truth of any article & track the credibility score over time of each journalist, editor & publication," Musk said on Twitter in May.

He blasted journalists as "sanctimonious."

Musk dismissed suggestions that he was veering into territory occupied by President Donald Trump, who has similarly blasted the news media for reporting he dislikes.

"Thought you’d say that," he said in response to one reporter who made the comparison. "Anytime anyone criticizes the media, the media shrieks 'You’re just like Trump!' Why do you think he got elected in the first place? Because no ones believes you anymore. You lost your credibility a long time ago."

