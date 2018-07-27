Dee Parry, left, and Haydn Parry of London strain to see vistas obscured by smoke from the Ferguson Fire near Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. It was the couple's first visit to the park.

The blaze near Yosemite National Park is growing as firefighters work to keep the flames from the heart of the beloved national park.

The Ferguson Fire scorched another 1,723 acres on Wednesday night to cover a total of 43,299 acres as of Thursday, fire officials reported.

Containment is currently at 27 percent, up from Wednesday's 25 percent.

"Firefighters and bulldozers worked through the night improving and expanding containment lines, particularly near Magoon Creek, to isolate the spread of a fire that had slopped over an existing containment line the previous morning along the fire’s southern perimeter," according to Thursday incident report. "Along the north edge of the fire, bulldozers and firefighters completed a containment line from the Five Corners area to Pilot Peak. Meanwhile, crews worked to dig a containment line from the boundary of the Stanislaus National Forest to the fire’s perimeter."

Some of the night's other successes included completing containment lines near Wawona, along the fire's east side, and the expansion of containment lines near the community of El Portal.

In total, 241 engines, 47 water tenders, 18 helicopters and 63 bulldozers are being used to fight the flames. Ninety-four crews and 3,686 personnel have been called to the fire, including crews from Visalia and Tulare.

Rocky Opliger, deputy incident commander, said the number of crews and equipment shows the massive effort to contain the fire before it hits the park.

“This is the single largest fire with the number of hand crews in the United States,” he said Tuesday. “There’s outstanding orders in the Northwest for 184 crews, and we have 91 of them.”

Some residents have been allowed to return to their homes in areas of Jerseydale and Mariposa Pines, southwest of the fire.

At noon on Wednesday, Yosemite National Park enacted a closure of several of the park's most heavily visited areas, including Yosemite Valley, Wawona and Mariposa Grove.

The "main artery" to these sections of the park — Highway 41 — was also closed due to poor air quality and nearby firefighting operations.

The last time the 7.5-mile-long valley was closed because of fire was 1990, officials said.

The park is partially closed through the weekend.

Horse Creek Fire

Fire crews are also working around the clock to contain the Horse Creek Fire, blazing in the John Krebs Wilderness Area of Sequoia National Park.

As of Thursday morning, the fire has engulfed 34 acres and is 62 percent contained, according to fire officials.

"Firefighters again stayed on the line overnight to monitor fire activity. They will work a shift today, then be replaced by a local park crew who will remain on the fire for several days," according to a Thursday morning incident report. "This crew will continue to mop up and ensure that no burning material escapes from the containment lines."

Those attempting to escape the smoky conditions near Yosemite by traveling into Sequoia National Park won't see much more of a clear skyline.

Residents and visitors can expect to see smoke from inside the containment lines for the next few days, fire officials said. Visitors will also see smoke in the area from the Ferguson Fire, said Sintia Kawasaki-Yee, spokeswoman for Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

"Air quality is expected to be unhealthy for all, in all areas of the parks," she said Wednesday.

As of Thursday, the Mineral King area is no longer under a fire advisory. The park will begin issuing wilderness permits for Mineral King trails on Friday. The Tar Gap and Atwell-Hockett trails are expected to re-open by the end of the week.

