Super popular YouTube dad CJ SO COOL secretly ground up child laxatives and fed it to his children in their bowls of ice cream.

The video showed two of his children in tears, and one screaming, "My stomach hurts,” according to London's Daily Mail.

The video has been removed and there were reports that the account, which has 5.7 million subscribers, had been suspended. But the account was operational on Sunday.

Cordero James Brady, a father of four, says, "Oh, my goodness, this boy’s stomach is broken!" as he films his children in tears at they sit on the toilet.

For the self-named "King of Pranks," there is no subject that his family isn't fodder for or that is too cruel.

Among the past pranks found on his channel:

Brady also films Royalty in a hospital bed as she recovers from surgery after a miscarriage.

YouTube responds

Babe.net, in a pull-no-punches story about the YouTube dad, contacted YouTube. The video service said last year that it was going to be more aggressive about policing channels that represent themselves as family-friendly content.

YouTube released a statement to Babe.net saying, "Content that endangers minors is unacceptable to us and we have strict policies prohibiting child endangerment and harmful and dangerous content. We remove content that violates our policies as soon as we’re made aware of it."

Brady earns money from views and likes on his videos.

