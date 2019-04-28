Authorities say seven people have been shot, at least one fatally, in Baltimore.

Police department spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy said authorities received a call shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday reporting that multiple people had been shot.

Fennoy said one of the victims has died but that she had no information about the conditions of the others.

The shooting happened on the 2500 block of Edmonson Avenue, near the Perkins Square Baptist Church in West Baltimore.

Police say the shooting happened while people were gathered for a cookout. The suspect approached the crowd of people and began firing into the crowd before fleeing in the direction he came from, authorities said in a Sunday evening presser.

Authorities believe that the attack was targeted and unrelated to the church. The suspect remains at large.

Baltimore Councilman Brandon M. Scott published a tweet in response to the incident.

"7 people on a Sunday right by a church? Must be better. All of us," the councilman tweeted.

This is a developing news story. Check back here for more updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.