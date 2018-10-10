An 11-year-old girl in Georgia and a man in the Florida Panhandle were killed Wednesday as Hurricane Michael tore through the southeastern U.S.

Sarah Radney, identified by a coroner Thursday, was killed when a portable carport fell on her home in Seminole County, which is in the extreme southwest corner of Georgia.

Seminole County Emergency Management Agency director Travis Brooks said strong winds picked up the carport Wednesday and dropped it down on the roof of the home where the girl was inside. One of the carport's legs punctured the roof and hit the girl in the head. Due to the severity of the storm, responders did not get to the home until the overnight hours.

The Florida man was killed when a tree crashed through his home in Greensboro and trapped him, according to Gadsden County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Anglie Hightower. It happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Downed power lines and blocked roads made it hard for emergency responders to get there. Officials hadn't immediately confirmed his name.

