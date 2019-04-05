For the fourth time in just over two weeks, a recall alert has been issued for a popular blood pressure medication that could lead to cancer with long-term use. It's one of dozens of recalls since last July.

Vivimed is recalling 19 lots of Losartan Potassium Tablets due to the detection of N-Nitroso-N-methyl-4-aminobutyric acid (NMBA). Vivimed said the impurity is above the Food & Drug Administration’s acceptable exposure limit. See the full list of lots related to this recall at this link.

"Based on the available information, the risk of developing cancer in a few patients following long-term use of the product containing high levels of the impurity NMBA cannot be ruled out," the recall states.

RELATED: See if your blood pressure medication is recalled for cancer risk

Vivimed said the drugs were made at its plant in India. The company says neither it nor distributor Heritage Pharmaceuticals, has received reports of adverse events related to the recall.

The FDA has stated throughout these recalls that the risk of developing cancer by taking these recalled medications is extremely low, but the risk is still there.

"The FDA calculated that if you took the very highest dose of one of the affected medicines over four years, and you took the medicine that was the most contaminated, the risk is an additional one case in 8,000 people," said Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in a video statement last month.

But, the FDA and pharmaceutical companies say you should continue taking the medications until you talk to a doctor about alternatives. Suddenly ending treatment could lead to more immediate health risks including stroke.