CONWAY, S.C. — Two people being transported in an Horry County Sheriff’s Office vehicle died Tuesday when the vehicle was overcome by floodwaters, the South Carolina sheriff's office confirmed Tuesday night.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson told The Associated Press that the two mental health patients, 45-year-old Windy Wenton and 43-year-old Nicolette Green, were being transported by a Horry County Sheriff's Office van between Nichols and Mullins on Tuesday night when the van was swept away by rising waters.

Two deputies were rescued from the top of the van, and Horry County officials said they tried to get the women out.

"Despite persistent and ongoing efforts, floodwater rose rapidly and the deputies were unable to open the doors to reach the individuals inside the van," the sheriff's office's statement said.

Richardson said the patients' bodies were being recovered Wednesday morning.

"At this time, the recovery effort is ongoing, and the transportation vehicle cannot be removed due to rising waters and dangerous conditions," the sheriff's office said.

The two individuals being transported were confirmed dead by the Marion County coroner.

Thom Berry, a spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division, said SLED agents have been sent to the scene to investigate.

"Tonight's incident is a tragedy," said Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson. "Just like you, we have questions we want answered. We are fully cooperating with the State Law Enforcement Division to support their investigation of this event."

