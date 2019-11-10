If you requested an extension on your 2018 tax return, you have until Tuesday to file it. The IRS said about 15 million people filed for a six-month extension this year, which ends Oct. 15.

Military members and others serving in combat zones have extra time -- typically 180 days after they leave the combat zone. Also getting extensions are people in federally-declared disaster areas who have filed extensions. The IRS announced Monday that victims of Tropical Storm Imelda in parts of Texas have until Jan. 31, 2020, to file their returns and make payments.

For those who didn't request extensions, but still have not filed a return, the IRS says they can generally avoid additional penalties and interest by filing as soon as possible.

Some taxpayers were shocked this year to learn they weren't getting as much back as they expected, or were having to write a check to the IRS. This is due in part to paycheck withholding changes that occurred following the implementation of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. While it is too late to make withholding changes to the 2018 return, the IRS urges taxpayers to use its Paycheck Checkup to make adjustments for the last quarter of 2019.

