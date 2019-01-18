WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Thousands of protesters gathered in the nation's capital Friday for the annual March for Life, to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade. The court decision legalized abortion in the U.S.

The theme for the 46th annual event is "Unique from day one."

The group, which describes the March for Life as "the world's largest pro-life event," said they picked this year's theme to show that "science is on the side of life."

Vice President Mike Pence and the second lady made a surprise appearance and both addressed the crowd. Pence also introduced a pre-recorded video of President Donald Trump.

Some of the other speakers at this year's event included Abby Johnson, The Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro, Dr. Alveda King, and others.