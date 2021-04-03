Reports: 60 Disney stores in North America shutting down

The company is adding focus on ecommerce, including increasing its assortment of products.

At least 60 brick and mortar Disney stores in North America will shut down this year, according to multiple reports citing The Walt Disney Co. The brand is putting an increased emphasis on online ordering.

USA TODAY reports the closures make up about one-third of its total North American footprint. There are about 300 Disney stores around the world.

“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” said Stephanie Young, president of consumer products, games and publishing, according to CNBC.

It's not clear which locations will be closing. What reportedly won't be affected are the physical stores inside Disney parks as well as those inside other stores, such as Target.