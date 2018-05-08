It took Superman to take down a Michael Phelps record. Literally.

His real name is Clark Kent Apuada, but the Superman nickname will suffice (you can see where it comes from). Now that he holds a record previously in possession of the true Superman of swimming, Apuada has the bona fides to back up his moniker, too.

Apuada, a 10 year old swimmer from California, broke a Michael Phelps youth swimming record that dated all the way back to 1995 when he finished the 100-meter butterfly in 1:09.38 at the Far Western Long Course Championships. That’s a new best for the 10-and-under age classification in the long course event by more than a second, in Phelps’ best stroke. The Olympian’s prior mark stood at 1:10.48.

“I looked at the board when I got out of the water, and I said, ‘Wow, I beat Michael Phelps’ record,” Apuada told Bakersfield news network KSBW. “I was really overjoyed I beat Michael Phelps’ record.”

Like Phelps, Apuada swept every event in which he competed at the Far Western Long Course Championships, held in Moraga, Calif.; he won the 200 IM (individual medley), 50 butterfly, 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke, 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. And, of course, his record-setting butterfly.

Apuada has received plenty of attention since breaking Phelps’ mark — you may see him on the Ellen DeGeneres or Steve Harvey show soon — but said so far he’s just trying to, “keep my composure and answer questions.”

So far so good with all the attention … including a nice acknowledgement from Phelps himself:

Big congrats to #clarkkent for smashing that meet record!!! Keep it up dude !!#dreambig — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) August 1, 2018

