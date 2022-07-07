'The Godfather' actor James Caan dead at 82

The actor was known for his roles in "The Godfather," "Misery" and "El Dorado."

WASHINGTON — Actor James Caan, known for his role as Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather," died Wednesday night, according to the 82-year-old actor's Twitter. The cause of his death has not been announced.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the tweet said. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,"

Caan, born in Mar. 26, 1940, was an award-nominated actor having starred in films like "The Godfather," "Misery" and "Elf."

He began his career with several off-Broadway theater productions in the 1960s before making his way to the silver screen. He got his first starring role in the 1965 auto-racing drama "Red Line 7000."

He is most well known for his role as Sonny in the 1972 "Godfather" movie. Caan played the eldest of the Corleone children, a fiery-tempered and violent man at odds with his more level-headed father.

In 1978, Caan earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His most recent work was in 2019, when he starred in Carol Morley's crime drama, "Out of Blue." In total, he is credited in more than 90 film roles, along with more than a dozen TV credits.

Cann was divorced four times, with five children.

His 45-year-old son Scott Caan followed in his footsteps, having been a part of CBS's "Hawaii Five-0," and the "Ocean's Eleven" franchise.