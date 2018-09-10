Actress and producer Eva Longoria Baston is campaigning for Senate race challenger Beto O'Rourke.

Longoria, wearing a Beto shirt, tweeted her support Saturday, saying that O'Rourke supports healthcare for all and investing in schools so that children have a chance to succeed. She spoke in both English and Spanish and used the hashtags #betofortexas and #VotaXBeto

Longoria, a native of Corpus Christi,Texas, is the latest in a string of celebrities including actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Ethan Hawke and Bravo television producer Andy Cohen to show support for the Democrat from El Paso.

O'Rourke is trying to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres recently had O'Rourke on her show. He has also been on stage with country crooner Willie Nelson.

The actress, who is currently producing the drama "Grand Hotel," is known for being an activist and putting her name behind issues she cares about. She co-founded the Latino Victory Fund, a political action committee founded in 2014 to promote Hispanic political candidates and boost political participation by Latinos.

The committee urged El Paso County Judge Veronica Escobar to run for Congress in July of 2017. If elected, Escobar would be the first Texas Latina to serve in Congress.

