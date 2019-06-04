Adam Sandler will finally be returning to Studio 8H for the first time since 1995 as he hosts “Saturday Night Live” on May 4, alongside musical guest Shawn Mendes.

The late-night sketch comedy show confirmed his long awaited his appearance on Twitter.

The opera singing, guitar strumming comedian had many beloved characters during his four-year run at “SNL.”

Many remember his days in the 90s to consist of hit songs such as “Lunch Lady Land” and “Red Hooded Sweatshirt,” especially during the holidays. Who could ever forget “The Hanukah Song” and its contagious melody.

The cast of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" pose on the show's set in New York, Sept. 22, 1992. From left, front row, are: Chris Farley, Al Franken and Melanie Hutsell. In middle row, from left, are: Chris Rock, Julia Sweeney, Dana Carvey and Rob Schneider. In back row, from left, are: Adam Sandler, David Spade, Ellen Cleghorne, Kevin Nealon, Phil Hartman and Tim Meadows.

AP Photo/Justin Sutcliffe

After a long stint of movie-making, Sandler recently hopped back into standup with his Netflix special “100% Fresh” along with a tour, according to USA Today.

Since his appearance will mark Star Wars Day (May the Fourth be with you), many are expecting at least one sketch to revolve around the sci-fi franchise – hopefully accompanied by an acoustic guitar if Sandler is involved.