Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm will make broadcasting history Thursday night.

Amazon Prime Video announced Tuesday that Kremer and Storm will become the first female pair to call an NFL game when they share the booth for Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings, the first of 11 Thursday night NFL games that will be carried by the streaming service this year.

According to the news release, Amazon Prime members will be able to tune into Kremer and Storm's commentary as one of four available options while viewing the game. The other options include Fox's standard broadcasting team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, a Spanish broadcasting team and a broadcasting team from the United Kingdom.

Kremer, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this year, currently works for NFL Network and HBO Sports after a lengthy, award-winning career as a sideline and feature reporter. Storm is a well-known anchor for ESPN's "SportsCenter," among other programs.

Excited to partner with @andrea_kremer for Thursday Night Football on @PrimeVideo. Kicking it off with Vikings at Rams on Prime Video this Thursday night! #TNF https://t.co/7KjsMGwW90 — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) September 25, 2018

"I can’t imagine embarking upon this new role with anyone better than Andrea," Storm said in a statement. "A lifelong friend with Pro Football Hall of Fame credentials, she is the perfect partner. Together we’re looking forward to offering a new option for Prime members on Thursday nights and I'm excited to get to work!"

