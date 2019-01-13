Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci and Olympian swimmer Ryan Lochte will join 10 other celebrities on “Celebrity Big Brother,” CBS announced on Sunday.

The 12 celebrities will live together in a house and compete for $250,000 during the show’s second season. Every week, one or more cast members will leave the house.

“This season's cast includes Olympians, a former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL running back, a headline-making political strategist, a former teen heartthrob, a GRAMMY-nominated musician, a former WWE wrestler and an infamous houseguest, among others,” said CBS in a statement.

They are Jonathan Bennett, Tamar Braxton, Kandi Burruss, Tom Green, Lolo Jones, Kato Kelin, Joey Lawrence, Lochte, Dina Lohan, Natalie Eva Marie, Scaramucci and Ricky Williams.

The show premieres on Jan. 21.