Thousands of trampolines sold online are under recall because welds on the legs can break and cause people bouncing on them to get hurt, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The recall covers 22,000 Super Jumper trampolines sold on Amazon, Wayfair, Overstock and Hayneedle from November 2011 through June 2019.

The CPSC says this recall involves Super Jumper 14-foot trampolines, and 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines with enclosures sold without reinforcement clamps. The 14-foot models have six metal legs and the 16-foot model has eight metal legs. The trampolines have a black mat, gold springs and a blue pad around the mat that covers the springs.

Super Jumper has received 97 reports of the welds on the legs breaking, resulting in four people suffering minor injuries, CPSC said.

Consumers who have this should stop using it immediately and contact Super Jumper for a free repair kit. Super Jumper can be called toll-free at 866-757-3636 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, emailed at recall@superjumperinc.com or reached online at this link.