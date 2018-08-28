Aretha Franklin's body arrived at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History Tuesday morning in a white LaSalle as people lined the streets outside waiting to pay their respects to the Queen of Soul.

Many of fans slept all night on the sidewalk, hoping to be among the first into the museum. By 8 a.m., as many as 200 people were lined up outside.

"I got chills," said Pat Turner, 56, of Alexandria Virginia, when she saw the car pull up with the gold casket inside.

Melissa Howard flew to Detroit from Austin, Texas, Monday, to be sure she secured her place in line.

"She's the Queen," said Howard, 50, who arrived at 6:30 p.m. Monday. "She's royalty. She's worth it."

Latonya McIntrye, 43, of Las Vegas also flew in to pay her respects.

"I got here at 4:30 yesterday afternoon," she said. "I love Aretha."

Visitation at Charles H. Wright Museum

The body of the legendary singer is to lie in honor for public visitation starting at 9 a.m. at the museum. It's part of a week of mourning — and celebration — to honor Franklin, Detroit's hometown superstar, who died Aug. 16 of advanced pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

Camille Howard joined her cousin Melissa Howard on the trip.

"I've never been to Detroit before," Camille Howard said. "Everyone has been so hospitable. It's a great opportunity for fellowship."

Six television trucks were parked nearby, including two satellite trucks parked in the median of East Warren Avenue. A police K-9 unit inspected around the entrance to the museum and parking was tight along the road.

The CVS drug store across the street wasn't open yet, but security guards already were there to shoo away would-be parking interlopers. But the mood was festive with people sharing memories of Franklin.

"When we were little girls, we would all dress up a little and sing her songs in the living room," said Teresa Massey Walker, 48, who came from Buffalo, New York, to pay her respects. Her brother, Timothy Robinson, lives in Eastpointe and came with her about 9 p.m. Monday to get a good spot in line.

"I was a DJ in high school," Robinson said. "I loved to play her songs. 'Call Me' was my favorite."

Thousands of fans, dignitaries, celebrities and politicians are expected to convene in the Motor City to pay their R.E.S.P.E.C.T.s to the icon known as the Queen of Soul, the Detroit diva who lifted her voice in praise at her father's church, at presidential inaugurations and for fans around the world.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming events and services:

Tuesday

The public visitation for Franklin runs 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 E. Warren Ave., Detroit.



Following the public viewing, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will hold a final rites ceremony, called an Omega Omega Service. The ceremony is open only to Delta's members and members of Franklin's family.

Wednesday

The second day of public viewing runs 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Charles H. Wright Museum.

Thursday

New Bethel Baptist Church will host its viewing from noon to 4 p.m.

Then at 6 p.m.. the Aretha Franklin tribute concert, dubbed "A People's Tribute to the Queen" begins at Chene Park Amphitheatre, 2600 Atwater St., Detroit.

Friday

Former President Bill Clinton, lifelong friend Smokey Robinson, Rev. Jesse Jackson, and recording mogul Clive Davis are among a list of high-profile speakers who plan to attend a private funeral service for Franklin, which starts at 10 a.m. at Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W. Seven Mile Road, Detroit.

