Aretha Franklin's funeral services will span four days, with two public viewings available to her fans and community. Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill and Jennifer Hudson are among the many stars slated to honor Franklin with performances at the memorial events. Here's everything you need to know:

Two public viewings

Franklin will lie in state in two locations. The first viewing will take place at Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History from Aug. 28-29. The viewing will run 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

A second public viewing at Franklin's lifelong church was announced on Monday. Franklin's body will lie in honor at New Bethel Baptist Church on Aug. 30.

New Bethel, founded by her father, the late Rev. C.L. Franklin, will host its viewing from noon to 4 p.m. on Aug. 30, a family spokesperson told the Free Press on Monday. The New Bethel viewing was added to help members of the congregation who may face difficulty attending the bigger museum event.

Franklin grew up singing at New Bethel – originally housed at a different site – and remained close to the church through the years, holding gospel concerts and donating to its fund. The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a longtime friend of Aretha Franklin's, spoke at the church's services on Sunday.

A free, public concert

Aretha Franklin's life and musical legacy will be celebrated with a free concert at Detroit’s Chene Park Amphitheatre on Aug. 30. The show is expected to include prominent celebrities and performers, more details of Thursday's program have been announced:

An R&B tribute led by musical director Kern Brantley will feature performances by Narada Michael Walden, Ronnie McNeir and Detroit singers including Cherri Black, Steffanie Christi'an, Angela Davis, Gwen Foxx, Beth Griffith-Manley, Kimmie Horne, KIKO, Alise King and L’Renee and Tasha Page-Lockhart.

An all-star tribute, also directed by Brantley, will feature Regina Belle, Raheem DeVaughn, Johnny Gill, Dave Hollister, L.J. Reynolds, Angie Stone, Tweet, Keith Washington and the Four Tops.

A jazz tribute led by bassist Ralphe Armstrong will include Joan Belgrave, Doug Carn, Jean Carne, Thornetta Davis and Dee Dee Bridgewater.

A gospel tribute with musical directors Kurt Carr and Derrick Starks will feature Santita Jackson, Dr. Bobby Jones, LisaMcCaw dancers, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Kierra (Kiki) Sheard and Kathy Taylor.

A dance sequence will be presented by Tony-winning choreographer George Faison.

Other guests will include Tyler Perry, Jenifer Lewis and Judge Greg Mathis.

The show finale will feature all performers doing "Respect."

The show - dubbed "A People's Tribute to the Queen" - will run 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the eve of Franklin's funeral. Free tickets were grabbed up in a matter of minutes Monday morning on Ticketmaster.

A private funeral

Franklin will be laid to rest at Detroit's Woodlawn Cemetery following an Aug. 31 funeral at Greater Grace Temple, her family told the Detroit Free Press.

Franklin's family emphasized that the singer's funeral is a private event, but will be made available for viewing live online and television, the Free Press confirmed. Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Ronald Isley, Chaka Khan and Jennifer Hudson are among the singers who will perform at the Aug. 31 service with 19 performers scheduled.

Former President Bill Clinton is among a list of high-profile speakers scheduled for the funeral. Other speakers will include former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Motown star and lifelong Franklin friend Smokey Robinson, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and record mogul Clive Davis.

Greater Grace, which seats about 4,000, has been the site of funerals for many notable Detroit figures, including Rosa Parks, Marcus Belgrave and the Four Tops' Levi Stubbs.

Aretha Franklin has won 18 Grammys and sold over 75 million records. Franklin was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.
Aretha Franklin in 1977
Aretha Franklin has won 18 Grammys and sold over 75 million records. Franklin was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.
Singer Aretha Franklin recieves the Medal of Freedom from U.S. President George W. Bush during a ceremony at the White House November 9, 2005 in Washington DC.
Aretha Franklin performing on the 'VH1 Divas Live: The One and Only Aretha Franklin' at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, 4/9/01.
Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige performing on the 'VH1 Divas Live: The One and Only Aretha Franklin' at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, 4/9/01.
Aretha Franklin and Tony Bennett perform onstage during Tony Bennett's 85th Birthday Gala Benefit for Exploring the Arts at The Metropolitan Opera House on September 18, 2011 in New York City.
Singer Aretha Franklin takes a picture during the National Anthem prior to the start of Super Bowl XL between the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field on February 5, 2006 in Detroit, Michigan.
Singer Aretha Franklin performs at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 25, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Singer Aretha Franklin (L) and actress Phylicia Rashad attend the 29th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner to benefit The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis at The Waldorf Astoria on September 29, 2014 in New York City.
Aretha Franklin poses on the red carpet before the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors December 6, 2015 in Washington, DC.
Aretha Franklin performs at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year during New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City.
President Bill Clinton and Aretha Franklin attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City.
Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City.
Aretha Franklin performs onstage during the "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City.
Aretha Franklin and Clive Davis pose for a portrait backstage at the "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" Premiere during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City.
Detroit native Aretha Franklin sings the National Anthem prior to the start of the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings game at Ford Field on November 24, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan.
Aretha Franklin performs at the International Jazz Day Concert on the South Lawn of the White House on April 29, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Aretha Franklin waves after her performance at the International Jazz Day Concert on the South Lawn of the White House on April 29, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Former football player Warren Sapp, singer Aretha Franklin and Willie Wilkerson attend the 29th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner to benefit The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis at The Waldorf Astoria on September 29, 2014 in New York City.
Pope Francis (R) looks on as Aretha Franklin performs during the Festival of Families on September 26, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Singer Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the 10th Annual TV Land Awards at the Lexington Avenue Armory on April 14, 2012 in New York City.
Singer Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the 10th Annual TV Land Awards at the Lexington Avenue Armory on April 14, 2012 in New York City.
The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin performs at The Fox Theatre on March 5, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin performs at The Fox Theatre on March 5, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Aretha Franklin performs at Radio City Music Hall on February 18, 2012 in New York City.
The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin performs at The Fox Theatre on March 5, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Aretha Franklin performs at Radio City Music Hall on February 17, 2012 in New York City.
Aretha Franklin performs an encore with Ronald Isley and Dennis Edwards during the Roll Hall of Fame honoring Aretha Franklin, 16th American Music Masters Tribute at PlayhouseSquare's State Theatre on November 5, 2011 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Aretha Franklin and Tony Bennett perform onstage during Tony Bennett's 85th Birthday Gala Benefit for Exploring the Arts at The Metropolitan Opera House on September 18, 2011 in New York City.
Aretha Franklin (L) and Elton John attend Tony Bennett's 85th Birthday Gala Benefit for Exploring the Arts at The Metropolitan Opera House on September 18, 2011 in New York City.
US actor Kirk Douglas (R) applauds singer Aretha Franklin at a reception for the Kennedy Center Honors on December 04, 1994 at the White House in Washington DC.
Singer Aretha Franklin and actor Eric Braeden present an award at the 32nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Radio City Music Hall May 20, 2005 in New York City.
Singer Aretha Franklin and actor Hugh Jackman perform onstage at the 59th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall June 5, 2005 in New York City.
Singer Aretha Franklin performs the national anthem before the Detroit Pistons take on the Los Angeles Lakers in game five of the 2004 NBA Finals on June 15, 2004 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
Aretha Frankiln dances with Eddie Levert during the 2003 BET Walk of Fame to Honor Aretha Franklin at the BET headquarters Studio II Saturday October 18, 2003 in Washington, DC.
Singer Britney Spears stands with her grandfather and singer Aretha Franklin after aattending a media conference for the 2003 "NFL Kickoff Live from the National Mall" September 3, 2003 in Washington, DC.
Aretha Franklin and Kid Rock on stage performing at the VH1 Divas Live: The One and Only Aretha Franklin concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder performing at the VH1 Divas Live: The One and Only Aretha Franklin concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys and Aretha Franklin onstage performing at 'VH1 Divas Live: The One and Only Aretha Franklin' held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Tuesday, April 10, 2001.
Aretha Franklin onstage performing at 'VH1 Divas Live: The One and Only Aretha Franklin' held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Tuesday, April 10, 2001.
Aretha Franklin on stage performing at the VH1 Divas Live: The One and Only Aretha Franklin concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
American music executive Clive Davis and American soul singer Aretha Franklin attend an event, 1992. Franklin wears a leopard fur coat.
Singer Aretha Franklin performs onstage during Clive Davis' pre-Grammy Gala at the Regency Hotel's Grand Ballroom February 22, 2003 in New York City.
R & B artist Aretha Franklin sings at the Lane Bryant fashion show February 5, 2001 at Studio 54 in New York City.
Singer Aretha Franklin with show host and producer Don Cornelius. Franklin was one of many entertainers who performed on "Soul Train" in the 1970's, part of the Soul Train 30th Anniversary "Divas and Kings 2000 & Beyond."
