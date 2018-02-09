Players and coaches are slowly filing out of the cramped quarters of the visitors’ locker room, headed back to the field for the second half. At the exit, they slap the sign taped above the door:

FLORIDA ATLANTIC

ALL IN

Lane Kiffin starts down the narrow hallway, too — but he stops for a moment, and asks a reporter:

“Got any ideas?”

The question is rhetorical. And yet even with Oklahoma ahead 42-0, it’s accompanied by the faintest hint of a wry grin.

There are no winning ideas Saturday for FAU. The final score will be 63-14. But Kiffin remains Kiffin — more mature, perhaps, in his second act as a head coach, but easily as fascinating as he’s always been.

USA TODAY Sports spent Friday and Saturday with the Owls as they made final preparations and then played Oklahoma, hoping to pull off an upset. During the run-up to the game, Kiffin told various media outlets the Sooners were superb, that despite the departure of Baker Mayfield to the NFL, they might be even better than last year, and that FAU didn’t have much of a chance. At the same time, he tried to convince his players Oklahoma was overrated and ripe for an upset — and FAU was just the bunch to do it.

“When we finish them,” he says during a team meeting Friday night, “I don’t even know if we’ve got a flag. But go find that flag and plant it right at midfield!”

It was a good idea, anyway.

HOW MUCH HAS KIFFIN MATURED?

It's still an odd scene, Kiffin coaching at a place where the underdog approach is at least occasionally necessary. But he has called last season, his first at FAU, the happiest of his career. After starting 1-3 in 2017, FAU reeled off 10 consecutive victories. It led to optimism about what’s possible this season — but also, inevitably, to renewed questions about if and when Kiffin might get another shot at a Power Five job. He has a 10-year contract at FAU, and says the right things, including how his reverse career arc removes the impetus to move up the ladder in a hurry.

At 43, he’s no longer the impish boy king who became head coach of the Oakland Raiders at 32, who won but generated controversy at both Tennessee and USC, who helped resuscitate Alabama’s offense but left a game too early. Has he matured?

“It’s like, how are you different as a parent when you’ve had your first child, or now 12 years later with four (children)?” Kiffin says. “And you go to work for the best coach in America, too.”

Kiffin says he learned much from his tenure working for Nick Saban. Chief among them, he says, is an emphasis on process rather than results, and how to run the program as a CEO. But plenty of influence remains from Pete Carroll and those USC days of maximal fun. And of course, Kiffin brings his own unique flavor.

He remains occasionally impetuous, and retains a dry sense of humor; if you doubt it, check his Twitter feed. (One example: A couple of hours before kickoff, Kiffin tweets a clip from the movie “Hoosiers,” when one of the players tells his teammates: “Let’s win this one for all the small schools that never had a chance to get here.”) Or watch how he handles a Saturday when almost everything that can go wrong on the field does.

'WHAT I'M GOING TO ASK IS VERY EASY'

In the team meeting Friday night, Kiffin explains to the Owls why they're ready to beat Oklahoma, and how they’ll do it.

“Being at other places on the other sides of these matchups, you watch teams walk in and it’s like they’re in awe of being there, like, ‘We don’t really belong to be here, all right? This is too big for us,'" he says. "That’s totally different than what’s gonna happen tomorrow. What I’m gonna ask is very easy. Just listen. Listen and follow, all right, the next 20 or however many hours.

“What’s gonna happen is, as you start to play well throughout the game, they get nervous,” he continues. “They get frustrated. It’s not supposed to be close. ‘We’re Oklahoma. We’ve got all these five-stars.’ Then the pressure’s on them.”

Kiffin ticks off other notable upsets of Oklahoma, including Boise State in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, Houston two years ago and Iowa State last season in Norman. "They came in here, basically the same point-spread underdog," he says. "They executed. ... The same thing's gonna happen tomorrow."

But moments later in a meeting with assistant coaches, Kiffin speaks in a monotone, quietly enough that it is hard to hear him when the air conditioner kicks on. He quickly moves through agenda items ranging from details of personnel on various units to why there was no beverage service on the team’s chartered flight.

He reminds the assistants to control their demeanor Saturday: “Be calm, because no matter what we say, they’ll be (excited).” He tells them not to yell, but to “coach with the answers.” He tells them not to argue with the officials — leave that, he says, to him. And he reminds them again:

“Stay calm with the guys. They have no idea how to win in this environment.”

THE ONSLAUGHT BEGINS EARLY

The sun has only barely risen Saturday morning as FAU strength coach Wilson Love leads the Owls on a walk around the hotel parking lot. It’s a way to loosen them up, and it’s something Love learned at Alabama, where he was a player and an assistant strength coach.

At breakfast a little later, cradling a football under his arm, Kiffin briefly addresses the players again.

“This is the fun part,” he says. “You’ve worked for this. This is the fun. You’ll start to turn the tide. You’ll see 90,000 people start to turn the other way. All the pressure will be on them.”

Then, as players choose from a buffet — their choice from an array of fruit, grits, eggs, potatoes, bacon, ham, green beans, macaroni, chicken, steak strips, ziti with meat sauce, toast, muffins and a baked potato bar — their coach squeezes in a workout. Kiffin starts on an elliptical machine, but when the TV doesn’t work, he heads outside for a short run.

“It’s not as hot as I thought it would be,” he says. “It felt like 70.”

But as kickoff nears a couple of hours later, it’s closing in on 90 degrees.

FAU’s first possession is promising, but stalls with penalties. And the onslaught begins. Oklahoma scores touchdowns on its first four possessions, and another TD on a blocked punt. Seventeen minutes into the season, FAU trails 35-0.

Throughout, Kiffin is stoic. He breaks character only once.

Midway through the third quarter, as the crowd gasps at a big hit, Kiffin raises both arms in mock triumph. It resembles those moments when, as a play-caller, he would see an open receiver and signal touchdown while the pass was still in the air.

Oklahoma receiver A.D. Miller has been dropped, hard — by umpire Joseph Chisholm, who stopped him after a 12-yard gain. Kiffin wanders to the back of the bench area.

“That’s our best tackle of the day,” he says to a reporter, deadpan. “We need to see if he has any eligibility.”

MEASURED MESSAGE AFTER BLOWOUT LOSS

But when it’s finally over, Kiffin’s postgame message to the Owls is measured.

“It was a good, old-fashioned ass-kicking all the way around,” he says, “but remember this: You can only get to 0-1. Whether you lose a game by one point or you lose by 50 points. You should feel (terrible) but it does not define a season.

“We’re not gonna make any excuses to the media. We got outplayed, we got outcoached. We’re moving on. We’re going back to work, getting ready for the next game.”

When Kiffin finishes, senior linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair adds his voice.

“Real talk!” he yells, and then tells his teammates they must “come together as a team,” like they did in 2017. “Until we become a team,” Al-Shaair continues, “we’ll never finish. We’ll never finish.”

Moments later, Kiffin opens his postgame interview session with a joke: “Did you guys enjoy that preseason game? Didn’t really count, right?” And he says he would be “shocked if there’s a better team in the country than we saw today” in Oklahoma.

A half-hour later, wearing jeans, a long-sleeved t-shirt and a trucker’s cap, Kiffin is the last one out of the locker room. He’s just gotten some good news. Back in California, his 9-year-old son Knox watched the first quarter on TV, then wasn’t happy he had to leave to go play his first tackle football game. But when Knox called to report a 21-0 win, he was happy — and dad was glad to hear it.

On his way to the bus, Kiffin pauses to take a photo with an OU fan, who tells him: “You’re one of my favorite Twitter follows!” And he acknowledges the biggest difference in life at FAU from his earlier coaching stints at Tennessee and USC. Only once, when the Vols played Alabama in 2009, did he feel compelled to try anything close to the underdog build-up he used this weekend. Tennessee almost pulled off a huge upset; Alabama blocked a field goal in the final seconds to escape.

“That speech worked a lot better,” Kiffin says.

He grins for a moment, and then boards the bus.

