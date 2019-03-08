EL PASO, Texas — There are multiple victims after a deadly mass shooting Saturday morning at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and one person is in custody, police said.

At least 18 people are dead, according to CBS, ABC and NBC news reports citing law enforcement sources. This number has not been shared publicly by police.

At least 22 victims of the shooting attack are being treated at hospitals, including one patient who died after arriving at one of the facilities, officials told The Associated Press.

The Del Sol Medical Center is treating 11 patients, the University Medical Center of El Paso is treating nine and the El Paso Children's Hospital is treating two.

El Paso police spokesman Sgt. Robert Gomez said at a news conference that initial calls about a shooter came in around 10 a.m. He said the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall off Interstate 10 was at capacity with thousands of back-to-school shoppers when the gunfire began. Roughly 1,000 to 3,000 customers and around 100 employees were inside when the shooting happened.

Gomez said a man in his 20s has been taken into custody without incident, as no law enforcement officers fired their guns and he was detained with little force.

He said authorities have secured the shopping center and don't feel there's a threat to the public or that there are other shooters.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press the suspect is 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

University Medical Center spokesman Ryan Mielke says the victims suffered traumatic injuries at or near the mall. He declined to provide more details about the patients, including the one who died.

Mielke says two children, ages 2 and 9, were stabilized at the medical center before being transferred to neighboring El Paso Children's.

Del Sol Medical Center officials said at at a news conference that the patients they received ranged in age from 35 to 82. Nine people are in critical condition, including three in life-threatening condition.

The White House said that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation. The president tweeted about the "terrible shootings" and said he had talked to the governor and pledged total support from the federal government.

A statement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he will be traveling to the border city this afternoon. He called the shooting "a heinous and senseless act of violence, and said the state "will do everything it can to ensure justice is delivered to the perpetrators of this heinous act."

On Twitter, Abbott thanked first responders.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke also tweeted about the shooting, calling it "truly heartbreaking." The El Paso native and former Texas congressman urged people to follow directions from emergency personnel.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.