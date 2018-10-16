One person is in custody after a baby was stabbed then put in an oven and baked, according to the sheriff in Bolivar County, Mississippi.

911 dispatchers received the call Monday around 7 p.m., Sheriff Kelvin Williams said. Police and sheriff's deputies found the baby at a residence on Martin Luther King Drive, WTVA reported.

The suspect sits at the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility, according to Williams. The relationship of that person to the baby is not being released at this time, and it is uncertain when the crime actually happened.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the State Crime Lab have been called to investigate.

