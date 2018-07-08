Spoiler alert! The following contains details of "The Bachelorette" Season 14 finale.

Becca Kufrin may not have won over Arie Luyendyk's heart, but "The Bachelorette" star is getting another shot at love with her new fiancé.

The 28-year-old Minnesota native gave the coveted last rose to Garrett Yrigoyen on a picturesque beach in the Maldives during Monday's dramatic three-hour finale.

Yrigoyen, a Reno, Nevada-based medical sales representative, 29, dropped down on one knee and asked for Kufrin's hand in marriage after Kufrin said three magic words.

"I’ve been waiting to say it to the right person,” she continued. “I’ve been holding back because I wanted to be 1000 percent certain. Garrett, I love you. I love you so much.”

Kufrin accepted his proposal without hesitation, jokingly noting that this is the last time she would do this. "Sorry fellas, she is off the market. She is all mine," Yrigoyen said to the cameras after slipping a Neil Lane diamond on Kufrin's finger.

From receiving the first impression rose in the premiere to the last rose in the finale, Yrigoyen has been a standout this season. But, the contestant has faced his fair share of controversy after the first episode aired.

Yrigoyen’s history of liking posts that mocked Parkland high school students, liberal women, trans people and undocumented immigrants were dug up after he was cast. He later apologized, writing he’s “taking steps to grow, become more educated, and be a better version of myself.”

Going into Monday's episode, only Yrigoyen and runner-up Blake Horstmann remained, leaving Kufrin the hard choice of breaking one of their hearts.

“For a while I have been in love with Blake,” Kufrin revealed. “He is everything I could ever want.” But in the end, her feelings for Yrigoyen were stronger.

Horstmann arrived at the final ceremony first (which any “Bachelor” fan knows is a telltale sign). As he started his proposal speech, Kufrin instead said her final goodbye.

“There is just one piece with someone else that I am not ready to say goodbye to yet,” Kufrin told Horstmann. “I think there is a better fit for us out there.”

A visibly heartbroken Horstmann told Kufrin she was making the wrong choice. “I don’t know what to say. I think you are making a mistake. I don’t think anyone can make you as happy as I can.”

He was inconsolable walking back to the limo, while Kufrin had a breakdown of her own. “I never want you to doubt yourself,” she told Horstmann. “I know what it feels like to feel this way. You were not wrong.”

Horstmann replied, “I was.”

Kufrin is all too familiar with that feeling. Earlier this year on the "The Bachelor," Luyendyk broke up with Kufrin on-camera only to take a shot at his season's runner-up Lauren Burnham.

Kufrin said she grieved after the public break-up. “I was confused and angry and all the emotions you go through a heartbreak with,” she said to "People." "I still wanted to find my partner, and I wasn’t going to let anything stop me.”

She finally has her wish with Yrigoyen.

"This love feels like it just fits my soul, it just fits my heart. I’m so happy that I pushed through to find what I’ve always wanted. I really feel like I’ve not only found my partner in this, but I’ve also found myself,” she said during the finale.

