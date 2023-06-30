Biden offers alternative student debt relief plan that would remove immediate threat of default

The Supreme Court ruled the administration overstepped its authority with the plan, leaving borrowers on the hook for repayments expected to resume this year.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is offering an alternative student debt plan designed to ease borrowers' threat of default if they fall behind on their payments, after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative.

Biden on Friday blamed Republican opposition for triggering the Supreme Court's ruling and slammed the decision as wrong.

The president said he will work under the authority of the Higher Education Act to begin a new program that would begin loan repayment but remove the immediate threat of default. He said the plan would take longer but provide relief to millions of borrowers.

Biden's latest announcement comes after the Supreme Court's decision to effectively kill the administration's $400 billion relief plan.

The 6-3 decision, with conservative justices in the majority, ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority with the plan. The court held that the administration needed Congress' endorsement before undertaking so costly a program. The majority also rejected arguments that a bipartisan 2003 law dealing with student loans, known as the HEROES Act, gave Biden the power he claimed.

The forgiveness program would have canceled $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, would have had an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.

Twenty-six million people had applied for relief and 43 million would have been eligible, the administration said. The cost was estimated at $400 billion over 30 years.

When will student loan payments be resuming?

Following Friday's Supreme Court decision, borrowers will still have a few months to get their finances in order before payments are due and interest resumes on student loans.

The Department of Education previously confirmed that student loan interest will kick in starting Sept. 1, but borrowers won't need to make payments until October.

The department didn't provide a specific date for payments to begin in October.