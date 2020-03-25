Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell tied the knot Wednesday in a private ceremony at the Australia Zoo, Bindi announced on Instagram.

The couple decided not to have any guests at their wedding, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding," Bindi explained in her Instagram post. "This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe."

The Australian wildlife conservationist, and daughter of the late "Crocodile Hunter" star Steve Irwin, said her brother, Robert, and her mom were able to be there to see her marry Powell, a former professional American wake-boarder.

"Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!" Bindi wrote.

"Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens,” she added. “Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love.

"We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now," Bindi said.

Animal Planet posted on Twitter that there will be a wedding special on Animal Planet featuring Bindi and Chandler tying the knot.

Bindi and Chandler got engaged eight months ago. Following the engagement, Bindi told PEOPLE that she couldn't be happier to have found a partner who shares so many of her father Steve Irwin's qualities. Steve died in 2006 after getting attacked by a stingray.

Chandler Powell, left, and Bindi Irwin appear at a ceremony honoring the late Steve Irwin with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Their wedding was limited in size due to new gathering limits put in place by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to slow the spread of coronavirus. As of Wednesday, Australia has reported 2,431 confirmed cases with eight deaths.