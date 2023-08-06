Cash App investigating after customers report being double charged

Some Cash App users reported seeing negative account balances after charges went through multiple times.

WASHINGTON — Cash App is still investigating an issue causing doubled transactions in some accounts, the company said Tuesday.

"We recently discovered a technical issue that's causing some customers to get charged double the amount of their transaction," Cash App said in a Tuesday morning update to its status page. "We're actively investigating and working to fix the issue as soon as possible, and we'll share updates as soon as it's resolved."

The company said it will notify users who were double charged and provide refunds.

Users took to social media Monday to complain that the app, which is used to send and store money, had doubled previous purchases. Some complained that the erroneous charges sent their account balances into the red.

In an earlier statement to its status page and Twitter support account Monday, Cash App said the issue was "causing duplicate Cash Card transactions" and "making some customers see a negative account balance."

The Cash Card is an optional Visa debit card connected to users' Cash App balances rather than their bank accounts, the company says. Users can order the card through the app and have it mailed to their addresses.

Our team is aware of an issue causing duplicate Cash Card transactions, which is making some customers see a negative account balance. We also know that in-app and phone support is down. We are looking into these matters and will post resolution updates at https://t.co/X4F8WQJoMv — Cash App Support (@CashSupport) June 26, 2023

In-app and phone support service were both down Monday evening, adding further frustration for customers angry about the duplicate transactions. As of Tuesday morning, an update on the company's status page said in-app support is "back up and running," though wait times could be increased due to phone support still being unavailable.

"We appreciate your patience and will get back to you as soon as we can," Cash App said in the update.