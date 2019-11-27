PORT NECHES, Texas — A chemical company says three people were injured in an explosion at its plant in East Texas. The powerful blast blew out the windows of homes and sent a chemical plume blowing over neighborhoods miles away.

The explosion happened at about 1 a.m. Wednesday at the TPC Group Port Neches plant, which produces chemical and petroleum-based products. Fires were still burning hours later, lighting up the night sky with orange flames and thick smoke near the Louisiana state line.

The Nederland Volunteer Fire Department warned people living south of Interstate 10 near the plant to minimize their exposure to the chemical plume by sheltering in place, closing windows and turning off their heating and air conditioning systems. A mandatory evacuation was ordered for everyone within a half mile of the TPC plant, and the fire department said that evacuation could expand to wider area.

TPC Group says on its website that it provides a diverse range of quality products to chemical and petroleum-based companies worldwide. The site says the company employs more than 175 full-time employees and 50 contractors at the Port Neches location. It produces butadiene and raffinate.

Orange County Judge John Gothia called for a shelter in place north of the plant due to winds carrying a chemical plume. Residents were urged to close windows and turn off their fans and air conditioning units.