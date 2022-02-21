United States could be impacted by Russia, Ukraine conflict

A war between these countries could cause casualties and economic peril across the world. Shooting is not expected to reach American soil, but we could be impacted.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Europe is on the threshold of war with Russia's impending invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces into separatist regions of Ukraine to "maintain peace."

"It is a country that is split pro-Russian sympathy in the East, but pro-Western sympathy in the West," said Bill Topich, Social Science Chair at Pulaski Academy.

Fighters in these regions are seeking to rebel against the pro-western government in Kyiv and declare themselves independent.

It's from a history of conflict dating back to the Cold War, and it could help Putin reach his ambitions of expanding Russian territory to resemble the former U.S.S.R.

"We don't want a war," said a 19-year-old Ukrainian student.

He watched as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of two regions in the Ukraine.

The regions are ruled by separatist leaders, and Ukraine is divided on which direction to take.

"Many American citizens remember the Cold War and they realize the threat from Russia is serious. It's serious regarding our position in Europe and our global position," said Topich.

A full-blown war between these two countries could cause massive casualties, energy shortages in Europe and Asia, and economic peril across the world.

While shooting is not expected to reach American soil... we would still be impacted.

Topich said the United States will probably be on alert with increased troop presence in Europe.

The U.N. Security Council will be in session Monday night in a rare emergency meeting to discuss the conflict.