Grammy-winning country music star Gretchen Wilson has been arrested in connection to what authorities are calling a minor disturbance on a domestic flight.

According to AP, Wilson, 45, of Lebanon, Tenn., was arrested at Bradley International Airport in Windsor in Connecticut Tuesday night and charged with breach of peace.

State police responded to the airport just after 7 p.m. and, police say, while talking to Wilson she "became belligerent toward the troopers and caused a disturbance."

Wilson was taken into custody and her bail was set at $1,000.

Wilson is expected in court Wednesday. Her case, the AP reported, was not listed on the docket and it couldn't be determined if she has a lawyer.

The singer won the Best Female Country Vocal Performance Grammy in 2004 for the song "Redneck Woman" and was scheduled to perform an invitation-only show Wednesday at the Mohegan Sun casino.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

