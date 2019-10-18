CULIACAN, Mexico - In a scene resembling a war zone, an intense gunfight reportedly blocked roads and all but shut down Culiacan, Mexico, Thursday. It came after security forces reportedly located one of the sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán who is wanted in the U.S. on drug trafficking charges.

The Associated Press reports the forces who were patrolling the area were fired upon from a house. They battled back and later found Ovidio Guzmán López inside the house.

But the house was later surrounded by what officials described as "a greater force" of armed gunmen. The security forces reportedly suspended the operation.

An official would not say if Guzmán was arrested or went free, according to AP. A lawyer for "El Chapo's" family reportedly said Guzmán was alive and free.

After Guzmán's discovery, violence and firefights reportedly broke out with armed civilians carrying heavy weapons. Gunmen were seen riding in the back of trucks and firing mounted machine guns.

There is no confirmation on the number of people injured or killed. People were reportedly told to stay out of certain areas or stay indoors.

Ovidio Guzmán was indicted in 2018 by a federal grand jury for the alleged trafficking of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, AP reported.