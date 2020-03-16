COLUMBUS, Ohio — An order from Gov. Mike DeWine dealt a tough blow to Ohio's restaurant industry on Sunday.

He announced an order that would shut down all bars and restaurants to dine-in customers for the foreseeable future. The measure is designed to cut down on the community spread of the coronavirus.

But there was one bright spot for some in the industry Sunday night.

A customer left a huge tip for the staff of Coaches Bar and Grill on Bethel Road in Columbus.

"(There were) tears, tears of joy," said owner Benny Leonard. "An unbelievable act of kindness on a pretty weird day."

The tip totaled $2,500. And the customer wrote that it should be split among the staff members, naming them on the note.

"We’ve got unprecedented times going on, we’ve got people fighting over toilet paper and so on and so forth, and to have a guy show up and care enough about people that give him a beer and a hamburger once in a while, that means a lot," Leonard said. "It’s humanity at its best."

Leonard admits it will be a tough time for his staff and restaurant moving forward. He hopes to keep up business with carryout and possibly delivery.

