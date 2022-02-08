Here's what CVS hours will look like once pharmacists' lunch break policy begins

The pharmacy giant has announced most of its pharmacies will briefly close at the same time every day to guarantee employees an uninterrupted lunch break.

WASHINGTON — Picking up a prescription from CVS later this month? Make sure to double check the pharmacy's hours before you get there.

The nation's largest pharmacy operator recently announced that it will begin rolling-out "pre-scheduled, uninterrupted" lunch breaks between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. local time for pharmacy workers at most CVS locations, starting Feb. 28.

"We want to make sure our pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are at their best, which means supporting their schedules accordingly," a spokesperson explained in an email. "This break gives our pharmacy teams a predictable and consistent daily pause while minimizing disruption to our patients."

CVS is currently in the process of proactively notifying customers about these upcoming hour changes, the spokesperson added.

Some CVS locations have already introduced lunch breaks because of state laws, but this new corporate policy will guarantee breaks for employees living in states where there are no lunch break mandates.

Federal law currently does not require lunch or coffee breaks, according to the Department of Labor.

For many, the pharmacy hours modification is just a minor change as the pharmacy giant works to compete with online retailers like Amazon.

CVS announced last year its intention to close 900 stores over the next three years -- nearly 10% of its roughly 10,000 locations nationwide.