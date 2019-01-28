LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — Police have launched an investigation into a video that shows an Oklahoma boy pleading to be allowed to stay on a school bus before being forced off, then chased and attacked by an older student.

The 47-second cell phone video has gone viral. It was filmed in Locust Grove, which is located just less than 50 miles east of Tulsa.

According to CBS affiliate KFSM, the boy cries and begs the driver to let him off at his home instead of the bus stop, but the driver yells at him to hop off.

Once he gets off, the boy is immediately attacked by the other child, according to the TV station.

"The video is alarming itself and obviously, it's enough to start an investigation," Major Rod Howell, of the Mayes County Sheriff's Office, told KFSM.

As part of the investigation, deputies are reportedly examining another cell phone video, along with two surveillance cameras on the bus.

According to KFSM, the school district has not said if the bus driver still has a job.

"Locust Grove Public Schools had an incident take place January 17th on one of our school buses involving two students," the district wrote in a statement. "The incident was turned over to law enforcement and the Mayes County Sheriff's Office is conducting a complete investigation. The students' and bus driver's actions have been addressed internally."

