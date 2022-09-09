Disney shares first 'Little Mermaid' trailer with Halle Bailey as Ariel

Disney's new "Little Mermaid" live-action movie is expected to hit theaters May 2023.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disney unveiled the first peak at Halle Bailey's Ariel in a new teaser trailer for the live-action reboot of "The Little Mermaid."

The minute-long trailer immersed fans into underwater views until Bailey appears as the familiar green-tailed, red head mermaid swimming around. Near the end, fans get a full glimpse of a transformed Bailey singing "Part of Your World."

Fans of the singing mermaid can expect to see Bailey's Ariel in theaters on May 26, 2023.

Disney unveiled the teaser on Friday at its fan expo D23 in Anaheim, California, where other movies such as "Inside Out 2" and a "Lion King" prequel were also announced.

Out of the sea, wish I could be... part of that world.



Disney’s The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/B5Rn833L6W — Disney (@Disney) September 9, 2022

Bailey is cast along side Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy who takes on the role of Ursula.

Director Rob Marshall said fans could expect for new songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken in the remake of the 1989 cartoon film, USA Today reported.

Disney continued its fan expo on Saturday where it unveiled a line up of Marvel projects. Among them was new footage of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" shown to eager fans at the expo.

Angela Bassett and Winston Duke were among the cast members who presented part of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which is set for release on Nov. 11.

The sequence shows a team trying to steal some of the nation of Wakanda's precious substance vibranium, and a Wakandan team beating them back.

It has not been clear how the film would deal with the death of the title star of the first film, Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in 2020.