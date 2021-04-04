Reports: Disney World guest arrested after refusing temperature check saying he spent $15,000 on trip

After skipping the temperature screening, the 47-year-old refused to leave the property when asked by security and the sheriff's office.

It's home to "the happiest place on earth," but one Disney World resort guest in Florida wasn't smiling when he was arrested for refusing a coronavirus temperature screening.

“I paid $15,000,” Kelly Sills is heard saying in body camera video obtained from the Orange County Sheriff's Office by the Washington Post and the Orlando Sentinel. “You can’t trespass me if I paid $15,000.”

The 47-year-old was confronted by police outside The Boathouse restaurant in Disney Springs. After skipping the temperature screening, he refused to go back and later refused to leave the property when asked by security and the sheriff's office, according to the police report obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

Sills, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident, was then arrested and taken to the Orange County jail for trespassing. The incident happened on Feb. 13, but the video footage was released this week.

Sills told the Washington Post on Saturday that he would have “happily” consented to a temperature screening but walked through an exit, not realizing the error. Sills told the outlet that he was in "a bit of a mood" after traveling, but also placed blame on the security managers for escalating the conflict.