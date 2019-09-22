Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman has spoken out for the first time since he was hospitalized for a heart emergency. The reality star said that his recent health scare was a result of a broken heart after his wife's recent passing.

"It feels much better now," he told FOX31 in an interview. "And I'm going through some psychological things right now too, so that doesn't help. I think, basically, I had a broken heart. And of course, it's going to heal."

Chapman was hospitalized earlier this month after suffering chest pain. He underwent tests to determine whether or not he had a heart attack, but according to Us Weekly, his angiograms came back normal. Chapman said he had more tests scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

"There's something haywire or it's psychologically. I don't know," Chapman said in the interview. "I guess things happen like that. I've never ... I don't do drugs."

An agent for Chapman confirmed his release from the hospital shortly after. "I can confirm Dog is under doctor's care and is resting comfortable," a tweet from Chapman's account read. "Thank you for all of your well wishes-keep 'em coming."

Chapman's wife, Beth, died in June after a two-year battle with throat cancer. She was 51. The couple starred in their own show on A&E for eight seasons, until 2012. A new show, called "Dog's Most Wanted" premiered earlier this month on WGN.